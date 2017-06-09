Ashe County Civil Court Report

JEFFERSON-Summer is proving to be a busy month in terms of cases scheduled to be heard in Ashe County Superior Court.

The following is a list of civil court cases. This information is provided by the N.C. Court System and is considered public record.

June 1

In the case of Randall Goss vs Heather Goss, the court heard a motion in the cause. John Vannoy is representing Randall Goss while Heather Goss is receiving counsel from John Reeves.

A counter claim of custody was heard in Stacey Nicole Lyalls vs. Eddie Shannon Lyalls. Reeves is representing Stacey and Eddie is receiving legal services from John Vannoy.

An alimony complaint was heard in Robbie Lewis vs. Shannon Lewis. The court will also hold a child support custody hearing in this case.

A custody complaint was heard in James Edward Duncan and Betty Anne Duncan vs. Sabrina Nicole Little and Frederick William Spille.

A domestic complaint has heard in Alicia Jade Blowers vs. James Jordan Brown.

A custody complaint was heard in Danny Coldiron and Donna Coldiron vs. Chad Ray Coldiron and Amber Coldiron.

June 14

A motion in the cause will be heard in Robert Tyler Hendry vs. Deanna Combs.

In Richard Dale Blevins vs. Darlene Harless Blevins, the court will hear a motion in the cause.

A divorce complaint and motion for alimony will be heard in Deborah Bower Bard vs. Arlen Blair Bard.

Matt Milunic and Brian Carrol Colie will appear in court on a civil complaint.

A domestic complaint will be heard in Megan Brooke Sweeting vs. Daniel Eugene Wilson.

