Democracy at risk

I’m not optimistic about 2017 and I’m too concerned about our future to write a silly piece about predictions. Besides, after 2016, I don’t know what to expect, but I doubt it will be good.

At the national level, we have an insecure narcissist as President-elect of the United States and a Republican Congress that seems more than willing to trade our liberty away for lower taxes and less regulation. At the state level, we have a legislature more bent on power than governing. They crow about lower taxes and economic growth while the rest of the country watches with dismay as the GOP strips away protections for minorities and consolidates their power through rigging the electoral system.

Just last week, the Congressional Republicans voted to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics. At a time when the man taking the presidency seems fully prepared to exploit the office for financial gain, the GOP wants less scrutiny of their behavior in Congress. So much for transparency.

Trump, for his part, avoids talking to the press but has no hesitation about threatening to sue reporters who say mean things about him. He uses twitter to communicate, not just with the American people but with foreign powers. Yesterday, he started nuclear negotiations with North Korea in a tweet. Last week, he sided with Putin over the United States and his denial of Russian hacking raises questions about his allegiances and patriotism.

So where are the Republicans who can keep Trump in check? Well, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife has gone to work for him. House Republicans are busy preparing to repeal Obamacare and maybe cash in with the incoming Commander-in-Chief. They certainly don’t look like they’re preparing to provide the checks and balances our country needs.

At the state level, the GOP showed that social conservatives control both the House and Senate caucuses. Neither President Pro-tem Phil Berger nor Speaker Tim Moore could get enough votes to uphold their end of the HB2 repeal bargain. The Republicans are more concerned with protecting the right to discriminate than they are with bringing back the conferences, tournaments, entertainers, and businesses that we’ve lost.

Like Trump, they’ve also exhibited authoritarian instincts. They’ve restricted access to the ballot box to people who disagree with them. They’ve used extreme gerrymandering to reduce democracy and they’ve redistricted local elections to favor Republicans. They also stripped away power from the incoming governor and added impediments to his governing.

In losing, former Governor Pat McCrory tried to cast doubt about the legitimacy of the election by falsely crying voter fraud. In response, Republicans have vowed to put more restrictions on the electoral process, even while the courts have found their voter suppression laws unconstitutional. If they can undermine faith in the system, they can exploit the situation to consolidate their control.

The left-right battle that’s defined our politics for my entire life is secondary to the battle today. Our democracy is at risk. Donald Trump has shown little respect for the institutions that protect our freedom and security. The GOP in Congress has shown little willingness to hold him accountable. Here in North Carolina, the Republican legislature seems willing do whatever they can to keep power and have shown little respect for traditional norms.

Thomas Mills is the founder and publisher of PoliticsNC.com

