The dove is symbolic of God’s peace, love and protection

When we take a walk in the woods or look out our windows and see doves, we know instinctively that there is no danger nearby. They are the emblem of peace and safety. The first time in the Bible that we have the dove mentioned is after the flood, when Noah sent out a dove to see if the waters had receded enough to leave the ark. The dove returned, so Noah waited seven days and again sent out a dove to see. As Christians, the vision we see of the dove returning with an olive leaf, is one of beauty and symbolic of God’s love and protection. “Also he sent forth a dove from him, to see if the waters were abated from off the face of the ground; But the dove found no rest for the sole of her foot, and she returned unto him into the ark, for the waters were on the face of the whole earth: then he put forth his hand, and took her, and pulled her in unto him into the ark. And he stayed yet other seven days; and again he sent forth the dove out of the ark; And the dove came in to him in the evening; and, lo, in her mouth was an olive leaf plucked off: so Noah knew that the waters were abated from off the earth. And he stayed yet other seven days; and sent forth the dove; which returned not again unto him any more.” (Gen 8:8-12, KJV).

David wrote symbolically of the dove when he was crying out for God’s love and protection. He was filled with fear and trembling because of his enemies and his oppression by the wicked. He found comfort in his hope for God’s mercy by day-dreaming of having wings like a dove, so he could fly away and be at rest. “Because of the voice of the enemy, because of the oppression of the wicked: for they cast iniquity upon me, and in wrath they hate me. My heart is sore pained within me: and the terrors of death are fallen upon me. Fearfulness and trembling are come upon me, and horror hath overwhelmed me. And I said, Oh that I had wings like a dove! for then would I fly away, and be at rest. Lo, then would I wander far off, and remain in the wilderness. Selah.” (Psa 55: 3-7).

The prophets Isaiah, Jeremiah, and Hosea spoke of mourning like a dove for God’s righteous judgment. The Song of Solomon repeatedly calls his beloved a dove.

Our most significant symbolism of the dove in the Bible is when John the Baptist baptized Jesus and the Holy Spirit descended on Him like a dove—and the voice of God spoke from heaven with pleasure. “And it came to pass in those days, that Jesus came from Nazareth of Galilee, and was baptized of John in Jordan. And straightway coming up out of the water, he saw the heavens opened, and the Spirit like a dove descending upon him: And there came a voice from heaven, saying, Thou art my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.” (Mark 1:9-11). This story is found in all four Gospels (Matthew 3:16-17; Luke 3:21-22; and John 1:32). What a wonderful sight that must have been and what a wonderful image for our minds to meditate upon.

Additionally, Jesus instructed us to be wise and on alert for the wares of the enemy (the Evil One), but for us to always be harmless as doves—not to try to take advantage of anyone. “Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.” (Matt 10:16).

Whenever we see a dove, let us remember all of the countless blessings from God. Let us also remember to give thanks and to always pray for His peace in our lives.

