Lady Bulldogs score two more wins

WARRENSVILLE — The seventh grade Lady Bulldogs earned two more wins last week to keep the strong start to their season going.

On Monday, Ashe County took on the North Wilkes Jaguars and cruised to a 42-17 win. Chloe Ham started the game with five straight points and the team got good offensive performances from Katie Woods, Skyler Vannoy and Gwyneth Wood. Ham and Jayden Jones played well on the defensive end too, leading the team in rebounds.

The very next day, the Bulldogs took on Johnson County for the second time this season. After previously beating Johnson County in Mountain City by a 33-16 score the first time around, the Lady Bulldogs built on that with a 24-10 victory.

Ashe held a slim 11-7 lead at halftime, but slowly pulled away in the second half, playing some great team defense that held the Longhorns scoreless in the third quarter and surrendering just three points in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs had a great night at the free throw line, going a perfect 8-for-8 with Woods hitting six of those and Emma Jones hitting the other two. Jordan Jones added a pair of three-point field goals as well.

Ashe will play one more game before the Christmas break. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Alleghany on Thursday.

Chloe Ham glides in for a layup against North Wilkes. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Chloe-Ham-vs-NW.jpg Chloe Ham glides in for a layup against North Wilkes. Photo courtesy | Lorrie Tomlinson Katie Woods gets out in front of the pack for a basket. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Katie-Woods-vs-NW.jpg Katie Woods gets out in front of the pack for a basket. Photo courtesy | Lorrie Tomlinson