Indoor track adds 11th state qualifier

WINSTON-SALEM — In the final meet of December, the Husky track team traveled to the JDL Fast Track on Friday.

The Huskies had one more athlete qualify for the state championship meet, bringing the total now up to 11. Carter Wilson’s shot put throw of 42 feet, three inches was good enough for a second place finish and a qualifying spot in the state championship event.

Ashe picked up a pair of victories competing against 11 other schools. Tafton Baker finished first in the men’s 1600-meter run, crossing the line in 4:53. Mahaley Cronk also finished in the top spot in her own long distance event, winning the women’s 1600-meter run in 5:46.

Ashe County individual results

Women’s 55-meter dash: Holly Grant (22nd, 8.69 seconds), Alyssa Barnes (30th, 9.49 seconds) and Heather Thomas (31st, 10.33 seconds).

Women’s 300-meter dash: Celeste Ramseur (31st, 54.7 seconds), Alyssa Barnes (35th, 57.11 seconds), Shanna Huffman (36th, 58.54 seconds) and Heather Thomas (40th, 1:05).

Women’s 500-meter run: Spencer Simino (14th, 1:35) and Kaitlyn Jordan (15th, 1:36).

Women’s 1600-meter run: Mahaley Cronk (First, 5:46) and Zoe Schell (11th, 6:18).

Women’s 3200-meter run: Mahaley Cronk (Third, 12:40) and Zoe Schell (Sixth, 13:45).

Women’s 55-meter hurdles: Maddie Joines (13th, 11.29 seconds).

Women’s 4×200 relay: Sixth, 2:04.

Women’s 4×400 relay: Fifth, 5:05.

Women’s high jump: Holly Grant (Ninth, four feet).

Women’s long jump: Alyssa Barnes (10 feet, 6.25 inches).

Women’s pole vault: Shanna Huffman (Seventh, six feet, six inches.

Women’s shot put: Celeste Ramseur (16th, 22 feet, 11.5 inches).

Men’s 55-meter dash: Wesley Waddell (21st, 7.24 seconds), Andreas Ledezma (29th, 7.49 seconds), Simon Houck (32nd, 7.58 seconds) and Nate Owens (33rd, 7.62 seconds).

Men’s 300-meter dash: Josh Hardin (Sixth, 38.13 seconds), Riley Richardson (Ninth, 38.94 seconds), Simon Houck (28th, 41.77 seconds), Nate Owens (30th, 42.3 seconds) and Nick Chamberlain (37th, 44.48 seconds).

Men’s 500-meter run: Jason Durr (14th, 1:17) and Andreas Ledezma (30th, 1:25).

Men’s 1000-meter run: Terek Ashley (Fourth, 2:56) and David Reynoso (27th, 4:03).

Men’s 1600-meter run: Tafton Baker (First, 4:53), David Roten (11th, 5:19), Grady Rector (21st, 5:42) and Jonathan Reyna (28th, 6:08).

Men’s 3200-meter run: Tafton Baker (Fourth, 10:57) and David Roten (12th, 12:22).

Men’s 55-meter hurdles: Nick Lanfranchi (Second, 8.4 seconds) and Nick Chamberlain (Eighth, 9.68 seconds).

Men’s 4×200 relay: Seventh, 1:41.

Men’s 4×400 relay: Seventh, 3:54.

Men’s 4×800 relay: Third, 9:06.

Men’s long jump: Nate Owens (15th, 15 feet, one inch).

Men’s triple jump: Nick Lanfranchi (Seventh, 36 feet, 5.5 inches).

Men’s shot put: Carter Wilson (Second, 42 feet, three inches).

