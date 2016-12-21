Ashe grapplers fall to West Wilkes

MILLERS CREEK — West Wilkes notched a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference victory over the Huskies last week with a 72-9 win.

Ashe County’s lone victories came at 132 pounds and 195 pounds. Brady Buchanan defeated Chris Tobias by a 12-10 score in sudden victory to win at 132 pounds. Zach Bare was able to pin Ethan Nichols to win at 195.

William Walker earned a win for West at 106 pounds by pinning Trent Baker.

The next two weight classes were a pair of forfeit wins for West. 113-pounder Rylee Billings and 120-pounder Dakota Roark won by forfeit.

In the 126-pound match, Dillon Hollar pinned Tate Miller and at 138 pounds, Cameron Reynolds was able to pin Blake Hurley.

Ethan Call scored a pinfall win over Harley Miller. Noah Dancy pinned Isaac P. Miller in the 152-pound class and Hunter Piepenbrok pinned John Reavis in the 160-pound class.

In the battle of 170-pounders, Chandler Adams got the best of Preston Mash and was able to pin him. At 182 pounds, Stefan Wagoner pinned Jake Shepherd.

220-pounder TJ Brown pinned Isaac Miller and 285-pounder Nate Robinson won by forfeit to cap off the Blackhawks victory.

Next up on the schedule, the Huskies will compete in the annual Royal Viking Classic at North Wilkes on Friday.

Huskies take part in KT Feldspar Duals

BAKERSVILLE — The Ashe County Huskies traveled to Mitchell High School for the KT Feldspar Duals on Saturday.

Ashe faced off against Dobyns-Bennett (TN), Mitchell County, McDowell County, Clyde A. Erwin and Tuscola.

Dobyns-Bennett 45, Ashe 30

106: Trent Baker (Ashe) won by forfeit.

113: No match

120: Shane Lemons (Dobyns-Bennett) won by forfeit.

126: Dillon Lemons (Dobyns-Bennett) pinned Tate Miller (Ashe) in 1:01.

132: William Mitchell (Dobyns-Bennett) pinned Brady Buchanan (Ashe) in 3:20.

138: Drake Elliott (Ashe) pinned Mason Bumgarner (Dobyns-Bennett) in 2:47.

145: Harley Miller (Ashe) won by forfeit.

152: Hunter Strouth (Dobyns-Bennett) pinned Isaac P. Miller (Ashe) in 25 seconds.

160: Joshua Rapcan (Dobyns-Bennett) defeated John Reavis (Ashe) by an 8-5 decision.

170: Ben Fields (Dobyns-Bennett) won by forfeit.

182: Matthew Malone (Dobyns-Bennett) won by forfeit.

195: Zach Bare (Ashe) won by forfeit.

220: Isaac Miller (Ashe) pinned Jordan Miller (Dobyns-Bennett) in 1:44.

285: Jeron Waye (Dobyns-Bennett) won by forfeit.

Mitchell 66, Ashe 18

106: Dylan Lowery (Mitchell) pinned Baker (Ashe) in 1:58.

113: Emily Burleson (Mitchell) won by forfeit.

120: Malachi Staton (Mitchell) won by forfeit.

126: Josh Forbes (Mitchell) pinned T. Miller (Ashe) in 39 seconds.

132: Buchanan (Ashe) pinned Israel Maltba (Mitchell) in 28 seconds.

138: Samuel Deyton (Mitchell) pinned Hurley (Ashe) in 1:12.

145: H. Miller (Ashe) pinned Zebulon McKinney (Mitchell) in 15 seconds.

152: Ryan Richardson (Mitchell) pinned I. Miller (Ashe) in 17 seconds.

160: Reavis (Ashe) pinned Kolton Hoilman (Mitchell) in 1:09.

170: Bryan Hernandez (Mitchell) won by forfeit.

182: Matthew Gilbert (Mitchell) won by forfeit.

195: Garrett Buchanan (Mitchell) pinned Bare (Ashe) in 34 seconds.

220: Dylen Fischi (Mitchell) pinned I. Miller (Ashe) in 56 seconds.

285: Samuel Shook (Mitchell) won by forfeit.

McDowell 63, Ashe 18

106: Baker (Ashe) won by forfeit.

113: Dante Quitman (McDowell) won by forfeit.

120: Alldyn Conley (McDowell) won by forfeit.

126: Toney McGee (McDowell) pinned T. Miller (Ashe) in 1:07.

132: Alex Guy (McDowell) defeated Buchanan (Ashe) by a 7-6 decision.

138: Josh Morgan (McDowell) pinned Elliott (Ashe) in 4:52.

145: Zach Ledford (McDowell) pinned H. Miller (Ashe) in 1:41.

152: Jacob Phillips (McDowell) pinned I. Miller (Ashe) in 35 seconds.

160: Reavis (Ashe) pinned Connor Good (McDowell) in 3:17.

170: Aaron Buchanon (McDowell) won by forfeit.

182: Will Dale (McDowell) won by forfeit.

195: Bare (Ashe) pinned Jared Lonon (McDowell) in 3:16.

220: Luis Herrera (McDowell) pinned I. Miller (Ashe) in 1:13.

285: Aaron Duncan (McDowell) won by forfeit.

Clyde A. Erwin 67, Ashe 12

106: Holden Cotzin (Erwin) pinned Baker (Ashe) in 19 seconds.

113: Maurio Salas (Erwin) won by forfeit.

120: Paul Howard (Erwin) won by forfeit.

126: Ion Cojocari (Erwin) pinned T. Miller (Ashe) in 1:20.

132: Justin Payne (Erwin) won by forfeit.

138: Danny Funes (Erwin) defeated Elliott (Ashe) by a 15-5 major decision.

145: H. Miller (Ashe) pinned Seth Lunsford (Erwin) in 1:32.

152: I. Miller (Ashe) won by forfeit.

160: Anthony Johnson (Erwin) defeated Reavis (Ashe) by a 4-1 decision.

170: Ethan Rogers (Erwin) won by forfeit.

182: Ty Reeves (Erwin) won by forfeit.

195: Andres Hernandez (Erwin) pinned I. Miller (Ashe) in 5:08.

220: Nick Gevedon (Erwin) won by forfeit.

285: Ethan Lunsford (Erwin) won by forfeit.

Tuscola 48, Ashe 21

106: Baker (Ashe) pinned Geordan Haggins (Tuscola) in 5:03.

113: No match

120: Breyden Satterfield (Tuscola) won by forfeit.

126: Anthony Merk (Tuscola) pinned T. Miller (Ashe) in 20 seconds.

132: Levi Tox (Tuscola) won by forfeit.

138: Gavin Tannerhill (Tuscola) pinned Hurley (Ashe) in 20 seconds.

145: Hunter Trull (Tuscola) pinned H. Miller (Ashe) in 3:00.

152: Patrick Coulter (Tuscola) pinned I. Miller (Ashe) in 44 seconds.

160: Reavis (Ashe) pinned Taylor Allen (Tuscola) in 3:33.

170: Dylan Shuler (Tuscola) won by forfeit.

182: Jack Logan (Tuscola) won by forfeit.

195: Bare (Ashe) defeated Jeremy Jacobs (Tuscola) by a 9-3 decision.

220: I. Miller (Ashe) won by forfeit.

285: No match.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Husky-2.jpg