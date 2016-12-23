NCHSAA brings in over 2,500 pounds of food

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association was able to collect more than 2,500 pounds of food during last weekend’s state championship games.

“We are very proud of the contributions our members and fans were able to make during the Championship Drive food drive this weekend,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “This is just another example of NCHSAA member schools going above and beyond to serve their communities and our state.”

UnitedHealthcare and the NCHSAA combined their efforts to help bring food donations to a pair of North Carolina food banks, the Second Harvest Food Bank in Northwest NC and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC.

The school that brought in the most donated food was rewarded with a $500 cash prize as well.

The champions for the two games played at Kenan Stadium were the West Montgomery Warriors. Reidsville High School was named the champion for the three games played at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem. For the three games played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, Cape Fear High School brought home the title with eight bins donated.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_nchsaa_logo.jpg