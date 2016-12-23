Mountaineers cruise past Hampton

BOONE — Appalachian State finished up their non-conference schedule with a 88-67 victory over Hampton on Wednesday night.

Emarius Logan set a career high with 21 points, including five makes from three-point land.

It was a big night offensively for the Mountaineers as they shot 53 percent from the field and hit 12 of 25 shots (48 percent) from three-point range. App State also made Hampton pay at the free throw line by hitting 20 of 26 shots at the charity stripe.

The Mountaineers scored the first 16 points of the game before Hampton ever got on the scoreboard, and led by as many as 22 points during the first half.

The Pirates were able to make things a little interesting in the second half, pulling to within single digits at 59-50, but once again the Mountaineers hit the gas pedal and pushed the lead back up to 14 before pulling away for the 21-point win.

Appalachian had four other players besides Logan reach double figures in points. Ronshad Shabazz scored 15 points, Griffin Kinney had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Tyrell Johnson scored 12 points and Patrick Good scored 12 points off the bench. Isaac Johnson chipped in eight points and six boards off the bench, Kelvin Robinson scored four points and Craig Hinton had four points.

App State finished up its non-conference slate of games with a 5-6 record and wins in three of their last four games. Before the victory over Hampton, the Mountaineers earned a hard-fought 73-61 win over James Madison last Saturday.

The Mountaineers will open up Sun Belt play on New Year’s Eve with a game at Texas State.

Sun Belt Conference standings

*As of Dec. 23, no conference games played

1. UL Lafayette: 10-3

2. UT-Arlington: 10-3

3. Arkansas State: 9-4

4. Little Rock: 9-4

5. Georgia State: 7-4

6. Texas State: 7-5

7. Troy: 8-6

8. Georgia Southern: 7-6

9. South Alabama: 7-6

10. Appalachian State: 5-6

11. Louisiana Monroe: 5-7

12. Coastal Carolina: 5-8

Photo courtesy | Appalachian State Sports Information – Emarius Logan set a career high with 21 points in the victory over Hampton.