Husky hoops roundup

Huskies fall to Hibriten

LENOIR — Ashe County had three players in double figures, but Hibriten had too much firepower. The Panthers held off a late Husky rally to win 74-66 on Thursday.

Senior guard Judd Price led the Huskies with 18 points to go along with four rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Noah Blevins scored 16 points and had a team-high eight rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Luke Hudler added 12 points and four boards, Caleb Key scored nine, Jarod Carlton had four, Alec Roland scored three, Malachi Poe scored two and Grant Thompson added two points.

Ashe is now 3-7 overall while Hibriten is 3-2.

Up next for the Huskies will be the annual Colvard Oil Holiday Classic this week at Ashe County High School. The Huskies will face West Wilkes in the first round on Tuesday.

MVAC standings

*As of Dec. 23

1. Alleghany: 8-0, 3-0

2. Wilkes Central: 6-3, 3-0

3. West Wilkes: 3-7, 2-1

4. Ashe County: 3-7, 2-2

5. North Wilkes: 5-5, 1-2

6. Sarmount: 2-7, 1-2

7. East Wilkes: 2-8, 1-2

8. Elkin: 0-11, 0-4

Area scores

Forbush 63, West Wilkes 51 (Dec. 19)

Surry Central 57, Elkin 36 (Dec. 19)

North Wilkes 69, North Iredell 26 (Dec. 19)

East Wilkes 65, Triad Baptist Christian Academy 47 (Dec. 20)

Bishop McGuinness 76, Elkin 46 (Dec. 20)

North Wilkes 68, Forbush 65 (Dec. 20)

West Wilkes 56, Johnson County (TN) 40 (Dec. 20)

Watauga 56, Fred T. Foard 48 (Dec. 20)

Atkins 70, Elkin 42 (Dec. 21)

RJ Reynolds 54, Starmount 38 (Dec. 22)

Alleghany 62, Forbush 59 (Dec. 22)

East Forsyth 63, East Wilkes 29 (Dec. 22)

Watauga 60, Wilkes Central 55 (Dec. 22)

Mount Tabor 66, East Wilkes 21 (Dec. 23)

North Forsyth 87, Starmount 54 (Dec. 23)

Lady Huskies add victory over Hibriten

LENOIR — Ashe County notched their seventh victory of the season with a 50-30 win over Hibriten on Thursday.

The Lady Huskies were up 10 after the first quarter and held a 24-12 lead at the halftime break.

In the second half, Ashe just kept building on its lead, pulling ahead by as much as 21 points at the end of the third quarter.

Hibriten was able to outscore Ashe by one point in the fourth quarter, but that was nowhere near enough to make up the big deficit.

Ashe will head into the Colvard Oil Holiday Classic with a 7-3 overall record. The Lady Huskies will host West Wilkes in the first round on Tuesday.

MVAC standings

*As of Dec. 23

1. Ashe County: 7-3, 3-1

2. Alleghany: 6-2, 2-1

3. North Wilkes: 9-4, 2-1

4. East Wilkes: 7-4, 2-1

5. Elkin: 5-5, 2-1

6. Wilkes Central: 2-8, 1-2

7. West Wilkes: 1-8, 0-2

8. Starmount: 2-8, 0-3

Area scores

Forbush 52, West Wilkes 31 (Dec. 19)

North Iredell 58, North Wilkes 48 (Dec. 19)

Surry Central 51, Elkin 33 (Dec. 19)

East Surry 43, Starmount 41 (Dec. 20)

Forbush 67, North Wilkes 62 (Dec. 20)

Johnson County (TN) 63, West Wilkes 48 (Dec. 20)

Bishop McGuinness 53, Elkin 27 (Dec. 20)

East Wilkes 71, Triad Baptist Christian Academy 26 (Dec. 20)

Watauga 56, Fred T. Foard 26 (Dec. 20)

Atkins 63, Elkin 38 (Dec. 21)

Watauga 54, Wilkes Central 47 (Dec. 22)

South Stokes 54, Starmount 49 (Dec. 22)

East Forsyth 52, East Wilkes 48 (Dec. 22)

Forbush 52, Alleghany 42 (Dec. 22)

East Wilkes 49, Mount Tabor 27 (Dec. 23)

Starmount 57, North Forsyth 35 (Dec. 23)

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post – Luke Hudler scored 12 points in the loss at Hibriten. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Luke-Hudler-vs-Hibriten.jpg Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post – Luke Hudler scored 12 points in the loss at Hibriten.