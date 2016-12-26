Oak Hill sits at 16-2

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. — The Oak Hill Academy Warriors have played their 18th and final game of the 2016 part of their schedule and will look to bounce back from a pair of losses to open 2017.

Dec. 12 – Oak Hill 86, Capitol Christian 56

Lindell Wigginton scored 18 points and Billy Preston picked up a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, leading the Warriors to an easy win at home. Matt Coleman added 11 points and seven rebounds, David McCormack scored nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Josh Hemmings ended up with eight points. TyShon Alexander had seven, Eddy Kayouloud scored four, Kenny Nwuba scored four and Benjamin Davis chipped in three points.

Dec. 15 – Sierra Canyon (CA) 83, Oak Hill 79

The Warriors suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of a stellar Sierra Canyon squad that featured ESPN’s top ranked junior in the nation, Marvin Bagley III. Bagley did not disappoint, pouring in 28 points to lead all scorers. Remy Martin scored 22 and Cody Riley scored 16 in the upset.

Wigginton did his best to keep the Warriors in the game by scoring 21 points to lead the team.

Dec. 17 – Oak Hill 101, Kapolei (HI) 28

Oak Hill bounced back in a big way from their first defeat with a commanding 73-point win in the first round of the Iolani Classic in Hawaii.

Wigginton hit 10 of his 12 shots from the floor, almost outscoring Kapolei on his own with 26 points. Alexander scored 17, Preston scored 16, Coleman had 11, Kayouloud scored 10 and Devontae Shuler scored 10. Davis finished with six, Nwuba had five and Hemmings scored the final two points in the win.

Dec. 19 – Oak Hill 89, Dr. Phillips High School (FL) 48

In the quarterfinal round, the Warriors dispatched of the Panthers with 19 points and 13 rebounds from Billy Preston.

Wigginton scored 15, Alexander had 12, Shuler scored 12 and Coleman had 11 points and five boards.

Dec. 20 – Oak Hill 72, Southwind High School (TN) 59

After a slow start with the Warriors scoring just nine points in the first quarter, the team quickly found its offensive rhythm to score 25 in the second period and gradually pull away from the Southwind HS team representing Memphis.

Shuler was 7-of-10 from the floor with 20 points. Preston scored 17, Wigginton added 14, Coleman had 14 and Alexander scored seven.

Mark Freeman led all players with 22 points for Southwind.

Dec. 21 – Findlay Prep (NV) 78, Oak Hill 62

The Warriors experienced something they’re most definitely not used to seeing: A double-digit loss on the scoreboard.

Findlay Prep took home the championship of the Iolani Prep Classic with an impressive win over the Warriors. PJ Washington was the high scorer of the night with 27 points to lead Findlay. Lamine Diane had 19, Donnie Tillman scored 15 and Reggie Chaney added 12.

Wigginton was stellar once again with 23 points. Coleman added 22, Shuler scored 11, Alexander had two, Preston had two and McCormack scored two.

The Warriors will open their 2017 slate of games at home with a game against Village Christian on Friday, Jan. 6. The next day, the Warriors will face off against another strong team at the Chance Harman Classic in Floyd, Va. Oak Hill will face Huntington Prep.

On Jan. 11, the Warriors return home to face Washington Academy before traveling to Roanoke on Jan. 14 to face Cape Henry, another strong basketball program from Virginia Beach.

Billy Preston shoots over a defender http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Billy-Preston-vs-Capitol-Christian-1.jpg Billy Preston shoots over a defender Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post