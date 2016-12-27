Huskies battle in Royal Viking Classic

HAYS — Seven Ashe County wrestlers competed in the Royal Viking Classic at North Wilkes last Friday with six of those winning at least one match during the tournament.
106 semifinals: Isaiah Locklear (North Iredell) defeated Trent Baker (Ashe) by a 15-0 technical fall.
106 consolation semifinals: Baker (Ashe) pinned Matt Nehring (South Point).
106 third place match: Barron Pilson (Mt. Airy) pinned Baker (Ashe).
132 quarterfinals: Chandler Jordan (North Iredell) pinned Brady Buchanan (Ashe).
132 consolation semifinals: Buchanan (Ashe) pinned Jared Doyle (South Iredell) in 40 seconds.
132 third place match: Jordan (North Iredell) pinned Buchanan (Ashe).
138 first round: Armando Estrada (Mt. Airy) pinned Drake Elliott (Ashe).
138 consolation semifinals: Chris Combs (North Wilkes) pinned Elliott (Ashe).
145 first round: Harley Miller (Ashe) pinned Keyon Ellis (East Montgomery).
145 semifinals: Adam Nguyen (South Point) pinned H. Miller (Ashe).
145 consolation semifinals: H. Miller (Ashe) defeated Gage Giznyk (North Wilkes) by a 4-2 decision.
145 third place match: H. Miller (Ashe) defeated Ellis (East Montgomery) by a 10-8 win in sudden victory.
160 first round: Andrew Warren (South Point) pinned John Reavis (Ashe).
160 consolation semifinals: Reavis (Ashe) defeated Jackson Tumbarello (Mt. Airy) by a 7-0 decision.
160 third place match: Reavis (Ashe) pinned Warren (South Point).
170 semifinals: David Lister (North Iredell) pinned Preston Mash (Ashe).
170 third place match: Mash (Ashe) defeated Alex Smith (East Montgomery) by a 9-5 decision.
182 first round: Jake Shepherd (Ashe) pinned Donithan Hawks (Mt. Airy).
182 semifinals: Shepherd (Ashe) pinned Tiger Cortez (North Wilkes).
182 championship match: Luke Sipes (North Iredell) pinned Shepherd (Ashe).
Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.