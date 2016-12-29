Lady Huskies finish runner-up

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Lady Huskies had to settle for second place in the annual Colvard Oil Holiday Classic after falling to Watauga in Wednesday’s championship game.

Both of Ashe’s games went down to the wire with the Lady Huskies having to battle conference foe West Wilkes in Tuesday’s first round game.

Chloe Sullivan made three terrific plays in the final 10 seconds of the game to help the Lady Huskies pull out a 31-30 win over West Wilkes.

Sullivan nailed a three-point basket with 10 seconds left to tie the score at 30-30 after West Wilkes took a brief lead.

On the Blackhawks’ next possession, Sullivan came up with a steal and was fouled with four seconds left. She was able to hit one of two from the free throw line to give the Lady Huskies a one-point lead. On her second free throw, Abby Sullivan snagged an offensive rebound and was immediately fouled. Both of her free throws were no good, but once again Ashe was on the boards for an offensive rebound. Senior Amber Miller held on to the loose ball as the clock expired to help Ashe hang on.

Sophomore Sam Woods was the only player for Ashe in double figures with 16 points. Chloe Sullivan finished with six, Jayce Miller had five, Olivia Patton scored two, Abby Sullivan hit a free throw and Sydney Kate Grubb added a free throw.

Elizabeth Huffman scored 12 to lead the way on the visitor’s side.

In the championship game on Wednesday, Ashe jumped out to an early lead and held a 10-point lead at the half.

Watauga started crawling back into the contest in the second half. The Lady Pioneers held Ashe to just 12 points in the half and held a two-point lead with 1:30 left to play.

Woods drew a foul and went to the free throw line where she hit both shots to tie the contest at 40-40.

Both teams had the ball in the closing seconds with opportunities to win the game in regulation, but none of the plays resulted in any points. Ashe turned the ball over twice in the final 2.6 seconds and Watauga committed an offensive foul while the clock was stopped that cost them their final possession of regulation.

In overtime, Ashe scored first with two more clutch free throws from Woods.

Watauga tied the game up again, this time with a layup from Rebekah Farthing.

With a little over eight seconds left in overtime, Ashe turned the ball over on an errant pass that gave the Pioneers a chance to win it.

On their next inbound play, Madie Darner was able to break free on a deep pass down the floor and was fouled. Darner made one the first free throw, but missed the second. A three-quarter court heave from Ashe fell short, giving the Pioneers the tournament championship.

Darner led Watauga with 13 points. Karson Hamrick finished with 12 and Maddisen Robinson added six.

Woods was Ashe’s high scorer for the second game in a row with 15 points. Hallie Treva scored nine points, Jayce Miller finished with six, Chloe Sullivan scored five and Abby Sullivan scored five. The final two points came from Amber Miller.

Sydney Kate Grubb and Sam Woods were named to the all-tournament team.

Area scores

Mount Airy 68, Alleghany 31 (Dec. 27)

Watauga 47, West Caldwell 35 (Dec. 27)

Freedom 58, Wilkes Central 39 (Dec. 27)

Wilkes Central 57, Asheville Christian Academy 35 (Dec. 28)

Alleghany 51, Riverside 41 (Dec. 28)

Avery County 47, Patton 37 (Dec. 28)

