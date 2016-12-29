Ashe wins Colvard Oil Holiday Classic

WEST JEFFERSON — The final two games of the 2016 calendar year will be a pair to remember for the Ashe County Huskies. The Huskies were able to blow out West Wilkes on Tuesday night and then put together their finest performance of the season to take down a very good and athletic West Caldwell squad in the Colvard Oil Holiday Classic on Wednesday night.

Ashe County cruised to a 62-43 win over West Wilkes.

Senior Judd Price led all players with 16 points while Malachi Poe scored 11 points all in the first quarter. Noah Blevins scored 10, Grant Thompson scored 10, Jarod Carlton had five, Caleb Key had four, Alec Roland scored three and Caleb Harless scored three.

Jesse Brown was the top scorer for the Blackhawks with nine points. Cole Skabo added seven points, Alex Ortiz had six and Dante McPherson scored five.

That victory set up the championship match with the West Caldwell Warriors. The two teams faced each other last season in the same game with the Warriors pulling away late for a victory.

Things were a little different this time around.

Judd Price poured in 29 points, including 16 of those in the second half and a pair of late free throws that gave the Huskies a three-point lead late in the contest that would eventually be the difference with the Huskies winning 79-76.

Ashe and West Caldwell played to a 20-20 tie after the first quarter. The Warriors were able to get their offense going a little bit more in the second quarter, pulling out to an eight-point halftime lead.

In the third quarter, the Huskies just would not go away.

Ashe went on a 13-5 run in the first three minutes of the third period to tie things up at 49.

West answered back with a mini run of their own, holding a 65-60 lead at the end of three.

Both offenses slowed down a bit in the fourth quarter, but Ashe was able to find a few more baskets down the stretch. The two teams were tied at 68 with 2:54 left to play.

Price was able to get to the basket for two tough layups and Malachi Poe found his shooting stroke with five key points in the fourth that helped Ashe take a 73-72 lead with 1:02 left to play.

Each time the Warriors would cut the deficit to one, Ashe would answer back, either with a basket or a trip to the free throw line.

Still holding a one-point lead with 12.9 seconds left, junior Caleb Key swished a pair of free throws to push the lead back to three.

On West Caldwell’s final possession, Titus Tucker took the ball and fired a three-pointer that was too strong. The Warriors were able to secure the rebound but there was not enough time to get another three-point shot off, giving the Huskies their biggest win of the season and one of their best wins in some time.

Poe finished with 20 points, Noah Blevins scored 10, Grant Thompson had eight, Key had eight and Jarod Carlton added four.

Ashe did a great job on Tucker defensively, holding him to just seven points after he scored 17 in the first round win over Watauga.

Fred Patterson led West Caldwell with 21 points. Kam Carver scored 14, Shy Felder had 11, Trevon Hall had 11 and Elijah Brooks scored 10.

Blevins and Poe were named to the all-tournament team while Price was named as tournament MVP.

“You can probably count on two hands how many people gave us a chance of winning that, but we had nine down there in the locker room that thought we did,” said Ashe County head coach Nathan Colvard. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way they came out in the third quarter and battled back, got the lead and then played tremendously down the stretch. Holding the lead, playing with the lead, that’s hard to do, especially when we’ve had a lot of close games that haven’t went our way the last couple of weeks.”

Even falling behind at the half, Colvard said his team never had any doubt they could win this game.

“They believed the whole time, even at halftime down eight, we go down and talk, everybody was focused, everybody was thinking about what we need to do to get back in it. I’m just super proud and happy for them,” said Colvard.

The Huskies have certainly had their ups and downs this year early on, but a win like this over a team as good as West Caldwell could be a huge momentum builder.

“We’ve had a ton of games that could have gone either way and most of them for us have gone the wrong way. But that’s a really good team and to be able to come back, get down like we did and battle back to finish the game, that ought to give us a ton of confidence,” Colvard said.

While this was undoubtedly the biggest win in Coach Colvard’s young coaching career, he was quick to shy away from the praise and continue to compliment his team’s play.

“I didn’t have anything to do with it, those kids believed and worked their butt off for me and I’m, by far, their biggest fan and always will be. I couldn’t be more happy for them to get that. That win’s for them, they’re the ones that battled, they’re the ones that came back, they’re the ones that executed and they deserved that win,” Colvard said.

Ashe will get back to the conference grind on Tuesday with a game at North Wilkes.

Area scores

Freedom 96, Wilkes Central 62 (Dec. 27)

West Caldwell 73, Watauga 66 (Dec. 27)

McDowell 78, Avery County 73 (Dec. 27)

Alleghany 46, Galax 18 (Dec. 28)

Watauga 63, West Wilkes 59 (Dec. 28)

Avery County 58, RS Central 56 (Dec. 28)

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

The Huskies celebrate with their championship trophy after taking down West Caldwell on Wednesday. The Huskies celebrate with their championship trophy after taking down West Caldwell on Wednesday. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post