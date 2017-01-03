Ashe sits second in Wells Fargo conference cup

WEST JEFFERSON — While Ashe County might not have locked down any conference championships in the fall, four runner-up finishes currently has the Huskies in second place overall in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup.

Each conference awards points to the top finishing performances in each sport during the fall, winter and spring seasons.

East Wilkes currently has a slim lead over Ashe with 43 points to Ashe’s 41 points. The Cardinals won the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference championships in men’s and women’s cross country and women’s golf.

Ashe County had second place finishes in women’s golf, men’s and women’s cross country and men’s soccer.

Wilkes Central is in third place with 34.5 points, helped a lot by their MVAC title in football. North Wilkes (27.5) is in fourth followed by Starmount (26.5) in fifth. West Wilkes and Alleghany are tied for sixth with 25 points each and Alleghany is currently in last place with 23.5 points.

With the conference standings still wide open in both men’s and women’s basketball, as well as wrestling, a lot can change once the winter sports season wraps up at the end of February.

In other area conferences, Avery County got off to a slow start this fall. The Vikings are fifth out of seven teams in the Western Highlands 1A/2A with 44.5 points. Hendersonville leads that conference with 81.5 points.

In the Northwestern Athletic 3A/4A, Watauga sits in first place with 79 points, barely ahead of Hickory with 78.5. Hibriten is third with 64.5 points. Watauga won conference titles in women’s tennis, volleyball and men’s cross country. Hibriten won the football conference title and had a respectable third place finish in men’s soccer.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Rolando-Olvera-vs-North-Wilkes-5.jpg