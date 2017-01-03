Ashe wrestlers compete in memorial tournament

TAYLORSVILLE — The Ashe County Huskies traveled to Alexander Central on Friday, Dec. 30 to battle with seven other high schools in the Caitlyn Price Memorial Tournament.

Ashe was able to beat Watauga but came up short in the team’s four other contests.

Ashe 30, Watauga 18

106: Trent Baker (Ashe) won by forfeit.

113: No match.

120: No match.

126: CJ Ward (Watauga) won by forfeit.

132: Brady Buchanan (Ashe) won by forfeit.

138: Drake Elliott (Ashe) won by forfeit.

145: Harley Miller (Ashe) won by forfeit.

152: No match.

160: John Reavis (Ashe) pinned Ben Critcher (Watauga) in 2:22.

170: No match.

182: Kishaun Wideman (Watauga) won by forfeit.

195: Ben Oaks (Watauga) won by forfeit.

220: No match.

285: No match.

Alexander Central 75, Ashe 4

106: Lee Charlie (Alexander) pinned Baker (Ashe).

113: Chase Treadway (Alexander) won by forfeit.

120: Dylan Williams (Alexander) won by forfeit.

126: Chase Warren (Alexander) won by forfeit.

132: Jordan Brown (Alexander) pinned Buchanan (Ashe).

138: Jacovi Craig (Alexander) pinned Elliott (Ashe).

145: Miller (Ashe) defeated Noah Queen (Alexander) by a 13-2 major decision.

152: Ethan Lewis (Alexander) won by forfeit.

160: Christian Romero (Alexander) defeated Reavis (Ashe) by a 6-3 decision.

170: Calen Lombardy (Alexander) won by forfeit.

182: Taylor Dalton (Alexander) won by forfeit.

195: Tevin Clark (Alexander) won by forfeit.

220: Marterion Howell (Alexander) won by forfeit.

285: Isaac Chapman (Alexander) won by forfeit.

Bandys 36, Ashe 24

106: Baker (Ashe) won by forfeit.

113: Ian Powers (Bandys) won by forfeit.

120: No match

126: Gabriel Howard (Bandys) won by forfeit.

132: Buchanan (Ashe) pinned Joey Cameron (Bandys).

138: Colby Teague (Bandys) pinned Elliott (Ashe).

145: Miller (Ashe) pinned Elijah Bennett (Bandys).

152: Sam Hinson (Bandys) won by forfeit.

160: Reavis (Ashe) pinned Allen Perkins (Bandys).

170: Blake Teague (Bandys) won by forfeit.

182: No match.

195: Garrett Tutherow (Bandys) won by forfeit.

220: No match.

285: No match.

Bunker Hill 66, Ashe 10

106: Parker Howell (Bunker Hill) pinned Baker (Ashe) in 22 seconds.

113: Cayman Carpenter (Bunker Hill) won by forfeit.

120: No match.

126: Corey Knighton (Bunker Hill) won by forfeit.

132: Buchanan (Ashe) defeated Jovany Martinez (Bunker Hill) by a 12-2 major decision.

138: Paul Fisher (Bunker Hill) won by forfeit.

145: Ragan Little (Bunker Hill) pinned Miller (Ashe) in 1:23.

152: Brandon Rockette (Bunker Hill) won by forfeit.

160: Reavis (Ashe) pinned Gabriel Guess (Bunker Hill) in 32 seconds.

170: Garrett Icard (Bunker Hill) won by forfeit.

182: Chandler Altbach (Bunker Hill) won by forfeit.

195: Zach Harris (Bunker Hill) won by forfeit.

220: Caleb Lonca (Bunker Hill) won by forfeit.

285: Matthew Bishop (Bunker Hill) won by forfeit.

North Iredell 69, Ashe 12

106: Erik Benitez (North Iredell) defeated Baker (Ashe) by a 14-7 decision.

113: Isaiah Locklear (North Iredell) won by forfeit.

120: Patrick Mahaffey (North Iredell) won by forfeit.

126: Zack Ford (North Iredell) won by forfeit.

132: Buchanan (Ashe) pinned Noah Ford (North Iredell).

138: Tim Williams (North Iredell) pinned Elliott (Ashe).

145: Daniel Nicholson (North Iredell) pinned Miller (Ashe).

152: Dawson Sipes (North Iredell) won by forfeit.

160: Reavis (Ashe) defeated Ben Craver by injury forfeit.

170: David Lister (North Iredell) won by forfeit.

182: Luke Sipres (North Iredell) won by forfeit.

195: Justice Millsaps (North Iredell) won by forfeit.

220: Nick Hampton (North Iredell) won by forfeit.

285: Jay Chambers (North Iredell) won by forfeit.

