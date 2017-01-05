Webster cracks ITA national and regional rankings

TEMPE, Ariz. – Junior Appalachian State University men’s tennis student-athlete Scott Webster landed in the Oracle/International Tennis Association (ITA) national and regional rankings after a spectacular sophomore campaign.

Webster comes in as 102nd in the nation and one of two players (Tuki Jacobs – South Alabama) from the Sun Belt to be named to the list. Regionally, Webster debuts at 14th in the Carolina Region with student-athletes from Wake Forest, Duke, North Carolina and South Carolina.

In 2016, the junior netter tied a team high with 13 wins as the primary No. 1 in singles play while finishing 13-3 in a superb doubles campaign with former Mountaineer, Jan-Willem Kleynhans. Webster endured at least two four-match win streaks including a five-match win streak in singles competition. With Kleynhans, the duo would go on a nine-match win streak as the top duo.

Webster helped lead the Mountaineers to their most wins since the 2012 season and their first-ever Sun Belt Tournament win, upending the then-defending tournament champions, Troy. Webster was named to the Sun Belt All-Second Singles and Doubles squad. In two full seasons as a Mountaineer, Webster has put up impressive numbers, posting a 31-8 mark in singles competition and a 25-10 record in doubles play.

App State will open up the spring slate on Jan. 21 on the road at UNC Wilmington.

