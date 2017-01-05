ACMS wrestling to host ‘Blue vs. White’ match

WARRENSVILLE — The Ashe County Middle School wrestlers have been hard at work all through the season and have proven to be arguably the best team in their conference from top to bottom.

This Friday, Jan. 13, the team will put together a fundraising match that will feature the best of the best ACMS wrestlers squaring off against each other in the Blue vs. White match.

All of the money raised from the match will go towards helping the wrestlers pay the entry fees and any other expenses associated with competing in the USA Middle School State Championships coming up next month.

Matches will begin at 6 p.m. and the cost for those in attendance will be just $3.

In addition to seeing the Bulldog wrestlers compete against each other, the Mat Monsters will also wrestle after the middle school kids are done.

Head coach Alex Wray is hoping to see everyone come out to the middle school and support the Bulldog wrestling team.

“We just want everyone to come out and watch our kids and help the team at the same time,” said Coach Wray. “We’ve had a lot of pizza fundraisers, but we wanted to do something different this time and have a Blue vs. White match.”

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

The Ashe County Bulldog wrestlers will compete against each other in the Blue vs. White match coming up on Friday, Jan. 13. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bulldog-wrestling-1-1.jpg The Ashe County Bulldog wrestlers will compete against each other in the Blue vs. White match coming up on Friday, Jan. 13.