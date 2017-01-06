Snow forces scheduling changes

WEST JEFFERSON — The snow rolled in just in time on Friday to throw a wrench into the Ashe Count y High School athletic schedule.

The home basketball game against East Wilkes that was scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 11 The wrestling match also had to be moved from Friday to Tuesday, Jan. 10

There were also a couple of other scheduling changes that had to be made to accommodate the conference basketball game changes. The non-conference games at Avery County were rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18 and home endowment game (varsity only) against Bunker Hill was rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 23.

There were a few games that were able to be played on Thursday to avoid the winter storm.

Men’s area scores

West Wilkes 54, North Iredell 52 (Jan. 4)

Alleghany 51, Wilkes Central 36 (Jan. 5)

North Wilkes 63, East Wilkes 21 (Jan. 5)

Hibriten 60, Watauga 39 (Jan. 5)

Avery County 63, Madison 38 (Jan. 5)

Women’s area scores

Wilkes Central 60, Alleghany 54 (Jan. 5)

North Wilkes 65, East Wilkes 50 (Jan. 5)

Watauga 60, Hibriten 32 (Jan. 5)

Avery County 62, Madison 30 (Jan. 5)

Men’s MVAC standings

*As of Jan. 5

1. Alleghany: 13-0, 5-0

2. Wilkes Central: 7-7, 4-1

3. North Wilkes: 8-6, 3-2

4. Starmount: 4-9, 2-2

5. West Wilkes: 4-10, 2-2

6. Ashe County: 5-8, 2-3

7. East Wilkes: 2-11, 1-4

8. Elkin: 0-12, 0-5

Women’s MVAC standings

*As of Jan. 5

1. North Wilkes: 11-4, 4-1

2. Ashe County: 8-5, 3-2

3. East Wilkes: 8-5, 3-2

4. Elkin: 6-6, 3-2

5. Wilkes Central: 5-10, 3-2

6. Alleghany: 7-6, 2-3

7. West Wilkes: 2-12, 1-3

8. Starmount: 2-11, 0-4

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ACHS-Husky-1.jpg