Evans named to Associated Press All-Bowl Team

BOONE – Appalachian State’s Darrynton Evans has been named to the Associated Press 2016 All-Bowl Team as a kick returner, the AP announced on Thursday.

Evans was a difference-maker late in the Apps’ 31-28 win over Toledo in the Camellia Bowl last month. The freshman returned a kickoff 94 yards late in the third quarter to propel the Mountaineers past the Rockets in a wild affair that was rated in the top five bowl games by CBS Sports.

Evans weaved his way up the right sideline, in front of the App State bench, to break a 21-21 tie late in the third after Toledo had scored to knot the game for a third time. The return was Evans’ first career touchdown as Mountaineer.

Evans blossomed as freshman despite playing behind of 1,000-yard rushers in Marcus Cox and Jalin Moore. Evans had 814 all-purpose yards on the year, averaging 22.5 yards per kick return on 25 attempts. He also had 217 yards rushing and six receptions.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold, Alabama running back Bo Scarborough, and LSU linebacker Tashawn Bower were among the other AP All-Bowl Team selections.

Darrynton Evans http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Darrynton-Evans.jpg Darrynton Evans