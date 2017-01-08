Hitting the slopes in the High Country

BOONE — This recent arctic blast of cold air and snowfall came at a perfect time for the ski resorts in the High Country.

While all of the resorts in Watauga and Avery County were able to make snow, having a nice dose of the real stuff is always a welcome sight.

“The season has gotten off to a great start, we’ve been able to maximize the snow making opportunities we have had,” said Drew Stanley, the marketing director at Appalachian Ski Mountain. “We have the majority of our bases open and we’re looking forward to the natural snow like we’re getting right now. Conditions will be the best they have been all year in the next couple of weeks.”

Coming up next month, Appalachian Ski Mountain is planning a big family weekend celebration for the President’s Day weekend, Feb. 17-20.

“There will be all sorts of special events geared towards families, including a cookout, fireworks and ice skating specials” said Stanley. “We find that people really enjoy that weekend with us.”

Appalachian Ski Mountain is also the only slope in the area that offers late night skiing opportunities for those that want to enjoy some skiing in the dark on Friday and Saturday nights.

“If you work late, get off at 5 or 6, you can still drive up late and have a full night of skiing or snowboarding,” Stanley said.

Over at Sugar Mountain and Beech Mountain, the skiing opportunities are also increasing thanks to the snow that blew through this weekend with even more trails opening up.

Sugar Mountain has a calendar full of events for snow lovers of all ages.

“On Tuesday, we have our Septuagenarian Party to recognize those skiers in their 70s that love to spend their time here,” said Kim Jochl, who is the vice president and director of marketing and merchandising at Sugar Mountain.

For more information on each resort and the list of events coming up, visit the following websites:

Appalachian Ski Mountain: www.appskimtn.com

Sugar Mountain: www.skisugar.com

Beech Mountain: www.beechmountainresort.com

Current conditions

Appalachian Ski Mountain

Open trails: 8 of 12

Open lifts: 5 of 5

Base snow depth: 26 inches

72-hour snowfall: 7 inches

Sugar Mountain

Open trails: 11 of 21

Open lifts: 6 of 8

Base snow depth: 20 inches

72-hour snowfall: 7 inches

Beech Mountain

Open trails: 9 of 15

Open lifts: 5 of 7

Base snow depth: 16 inches

72-hour snowfall: 8 inches

Sugar Mountain currently has 11 trails open for skiers. Snowboarders hit the slopes at Beech Mountain. Snow making will continue at Appalachian Ski Mountain and the other area resorts as temperatures have dropped and some natural snow fell to help add to the base and trail depth.