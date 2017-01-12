And then there were eight

For the first time in six years, all eight of the NFL division winners are alive and well after Wild Card Weekend.

Odds are normally in favor of at least one wild card team pulling off an upset, but this year, the home teams survived unscathed last weekend.

This weekend, things have a chance to get a little while, especially in the NFC with a pair of strong opponents for both home teams.

Seattle Seahawks (11-5-1) at Atlanta Falcons (11-5)

Date and time: Saturday, 4:35 p.m.

TV: FOX

Opening line: Atlanta -4

The Seahawks proved once again to have arguably the toughest home field advantage in the playoffs last week, beating the Detroit Lions, 26-6. Russell Wilson had an excellent day, completing 23-30 passes for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Starting running back Thomas Rawls finally got his act together, carrying the rock 27 times for 161 yards and a score.

Defensively, the Lions were held to just 205 yards passing and a paltry 49 yards rushing. Six points was tied for the fewest total the Lions have scored all year long.

This time, the Seahawks face the top offense in the league in their building. After earning a first round bye and the number two seed in the NFC, the Falcons will look to defend their home turf behind the legs of Devonta Freeman and the arm of MVP candidate Matt Ryan.

After hitting a few bumps in the road earlier in the season, the Falcons have won five of their last six games in dominating fashion, scoring at least 33 points in all five of those games.

Only once this season has a team held the Falcons to less than three touchdowns. The Eagles were able to beat Atlanta, 24-15 in week 10.

Seattle and Atlanta have already played once during the year with Seattle earning a 26-24 win at home.

Nate’s prediction: Seattle is a veteran team and knows what it takes to win in the playoffs. However, I think the Falcons’ offense is just too strong with Freeman, Ryan and the best wideout in the game, Julio Jones. Atlanta 28, Seattle 24.

Houston Texans (10-7) at New England Patriots (14-2)

Date and time: Saturday, 8:15 p.m.

TV: CBS

Opening line: New England -16

You don’t normally see a team as a two-touchdown favorite in the NFL Divisional Round, but if any matchup would deserve such betting prognostication, it would be this one.

The Patriots, who have the top seed in the AFC, have been nearly unbeatable with Tom Brady leading the charge once again. After returning from a four-game suspension, Brady lost just one time during his 12 starts, a 31-24 setback to the Seattle Seahawks in in mid-November.

Since then, the Patriots have not lost, and outside of a Monday night game with Baltimore, the Pats haven’t really been tested.

On the other side of the field, Houston reached the divisional round with a 27-14 win over an Oakland team playing without their starting quarterback, Derek Carr.

Houston has flipped back and forth between quarterbacks for the last couple of weeks, but after a solid performance by Brock Osweiler against the Raiders, it appears he will get his crack at pulling off a big upset over the Patriots.

Osweiler passed for 168 yards and a touchdown, but most of all, he had no turnovers in the game.

Nate’s prediction: Upsets can happen, but not in this one. New England 38, Houston 14

Pittsburgh Steelers (12-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Date and time: Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: NBC

Opening line: Pick ‘em

To me, this one will be the best and most competitive game of the weekend. Two teams that played in tough divisions will square off for a chance to go to the AFC Championship. The Steelers got here by beating the Miami Dolphins in last week’s wild card round, 30-12. However, much like the Texans and Raiders game, Miami had to play without its starting quarterback. While the Steelers winning was certainly impressive, it might have been a much closer contest had the Dolphins been able to send Ryan Tannehill out under center.

Ben Roethlisberger suffered a foot injury in the win last week, but says he plans on playing. Pittsburgh will come at the Chiefs with WR Antonio Brown and RB Le’Veon Bell, two of the best in the league at their respective positions.

The Chiefs will counter with the always-steady Alex Smith at QB, a durable workhorse at RB in Spencer Ware and a formidable defense that helped them beat three of the top 10 offenses in the NFL (Falcons, Saints and Raiders twice).

These two teams have also faced each other earlier in the season in Week 4. The Steelers trounced the Chiefs, 43-14, thanks to five passing touchdowns by Roethlisberger and 144 rushing yards from Bell.

Nate’s prediction: The Chiefs are looking for revenge after an early season beat down. The Steelers always seem to find that extra gear in the playoffs. With the home field advantage behind them, I think the Chiefs do just enough to squeak this one out. Kansas City 23, Pittsburgh 20.

Green Bay Packers (11-6) at Dallas Cowboys (13-3)

Date and time: Sunday, 4:40 p.m.

TV: FOX

Opening line: Dallas -4

The anticipated rematch from two seasons ago will see Green Bay travel to Dallas to take on a Cowboys team with two outstanding rookies and one of the best offensive lines in the league.

You may remember the infamous Dez Bryant catch that was overturned by replay that sealed the fate of the Cowboys, costing them a spot in the NFC Championship.

This year, these two teams will face each other once again for a spot in the NFC title game.

Green Bay was able to take down the New York Giants last week, 38-13. Dallas fans everywhere were happy to see that since the Giants have given the Cowboys two of their three losses during the regular season.

Aaron Rodgers has found whatever was missing through the first half of the regular season. The Packers have won seven games in a row and are one of the hottest teams still remaining in the playoffs.

The Cowboys, led by a pair of rookie phenoms, Ezekiel Elliott at running back and fellow rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, accomplished more this season than any football fan would have ever expected from a pair of rookies.

Tony Romo suffered an injury in preseason, opening the door for Prescott, who was able to beat out Mark Sanchez for the backup QB spot.

The rest, as they say, is history. Prescott turned in one of the best seasons ever from a rookie quarterback and Elliott has been nearly unstoppable behind an elite offensive round.

Nate’s prediction: While Green Bay has been playing their best football as of late, and Dallas does have a propensity to choke a game away in the playoffs, I think the Cowboys and that offensive line will be just too much for the Packers to stop. Dallas 31, Green Bay 24.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

