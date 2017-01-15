East Wilkes rallies past Ashe

WEST JEFFERSON — The script was flipped from the first half to the second half, and in the end, East Wilkes came away as the victor with a 43-33 win over the Lady Huskies.

Ashe played a strong first half, holding the Cardinals to just eight points and taking a 17-point halftime lead.

Everything changed in the second half. East Wilkes picked up its intensity on the defensive side of the floor, including a full court press to get back in the game.

The Cardinals scored 22 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and held the Lady Huskies scoreless for the full eight minutes to complete a furious comeback after still trailing by 12 going to the fourth.

Alexis Pardue scored 10 of her team-leading 14 points in the fourth quarter. Tess Jolly added 11 points, Gracie Brown scored 11 points, Lakyn Mathis scored five and Ciara Pierce finished with two points.

Sam Woods led the Lady Huskies with 14 points. Chloe Sullivan and Jayce Miller each added five points, Abby Sullivan scored three, Madison Osborne scored three points, Hallie Treva scored two and Amber Miller hit a free throw.

The Lady Huskies dropped to 8-6 overall and 3-3 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference while East Wilkes is now 11-5 and 6-2 on the season.

Ashe will be back on the court Wednesday at Avery County.

Area scores

Wilkes Central 81, Starmount 43 (Jan. 10)

North Wilkes 56, West Wilkes 28 (Jan. 12)

Alleghany 64, West Wilkes 38 (Jan. 13)

North Wilkes 60, Starmount 28 (Jan. 13)

East Wilkes 53, Elkin 32 (Jan. 13)

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Abby Sullivan catches a pass in the lane http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Abby-Sullivan-vs-East-Wilkes.jpg Abby Sullivan catches a pass in the lane Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post Jayce Miller gets to the basket for two points. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jayce-Miller-vs-East-Wilkes.jpg Jayce Miller gets to the basket for two points. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post