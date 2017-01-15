Huskies lose close one to East Wilkes

WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County’s gym has been a home away from home for East Wilkes guard Joah Logan.

Last season, Logan broke the Huskies’ heart with a buzzer-beating jumper to win a regular season game.

This time around, Logan poured in 33 points, including a pair of clutch free throws in the final seconds to help the Cardinals hang on for a 55-52 win on Thursday.

The Cardinals did not get much offense from anyone else, but thanks to Logan’s scoring performance, it did not matter.

Bryce Vestal was second on the team in scoring with seven points and Trey Blevins chipped in six points.

With his 33 points, Logan also surpassed the 1,000-point mark of his tremendous career.

For Ashe, junior big man Jarod Carlton kept Ashe in it with 22 points to lead the squad. Grant Thompson chipped in nine points, Malachi Poe finished with seven points and Noah Blevins added five points.

Ashe’s leading scorer Judd Price was held to just three points, all of which came in the first quarter. Alec Roland finished with three points, Caleb Key had two points and Caleb Harless added a free throw.

This was Ashe’s third loss of the season by three points or less, and in all three of those games, the winning points have come with under 30 seconds to play.

The Huskies will be back on the court on Wednesday, looking to cap off the season sweep of Avery County. Ashe beat the Vikings back on Nov. 30 in the team’s first win of the season. This time around, the game will be played in Newland.

Area scores

Avery County 69, Mountain Heritage 61 (Jan. 10)

Patton 57, Wataug 52 (Jan. 11)

North Wilkes 61, West Wilkes 57 (Jan. 12)

Wilkes Central 63, Starmount 53 (Jan. 12)

Alleghany 52, West Wilkes 32 (Jan. 13)

North Wilkes 61, Starmount 49 (Jan. 13)

East Wilkes 44, Elkin 32 (Jan. 13)

Avery County 83, Mitchell 48 (Jan. 13)

Hickory 45, Watauga 28 (Jan. 13)

Alleghany 58, East Wilkes 50 (Jan. 14)

North Wilkes 73, Elkin 41 (Jan. 14)

MVAC standings

*As of Jan. 14

1. Alleghany: 15-0, 7-0

2. Wilkes Central: 9-7, 6-1

3. North Wilkes: 11-6, 6-2

4. Starmount: 4-11, 2-4

5. West Wilkes: 4-12, 2-4

6. East Wilkes: 3-12, 2-5

7. Ashe County: 5-10, 2-5

8. Elkin: 0-13, 0-6

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Jarod Carlton led the Huskies with 22 points. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jarod-Carlton-vs-East-Wilkes.jpg Jarod Carlton led the Huskies with 22 points. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post Caleb Key rises up for a jumper in the third quarter. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Caleb-Key-vs-East-Wilkes.jpg Caleb Key rises up for a jumper in the third quarter. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post