High Country sports briefs

Ice Bowl set for Feb. 11

JEFFERSON — The annual Ice Bowl at Ashe County Park will bring in packed field of disc golfers willing to brave the potentially cold winter weather for a good cause.

All money raised from the Ice Bowl will go to benefit Ashe Outreach, an organization devoted to fighting hunger problems in the county.

Registration is $25 and players must register on the day of the event at 9 a.m.

This is the 11th Ice Bowl held on the disc golf course at Ashe Park.

Mountaineers fall short against Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. — Appalachian State University men’s basketball trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half and cut the deficit all the way down to three with 16:03 left in regulation, but couldn’t get over the hump in a 85-73 loss at Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (6-10, 1-4 Sun Belt) got out of the gates quick, starting 4-for-5 from the field, including 1-for-2 from three and 2-for-2 at the foul line. However, a 10-0 run from the Chanticleers (9-9, 4-1 Sun Belt) pushed Coastal’s lead to 18-11.

Appalachian would head into the locker room with an 11-point deficit at 44-33.

The Black and Gold opened up the second half with three-straight 3-pointers from Ronshad Shabazz, Patrick Good and Emarius Logan to bring App State to within just four points at 46-42 — forcing the Chanticleers into a timeout.

Shabazz led the Mountaineers in scoring with 17 points. Logan chipped in 11, while Good netted eight.

The Coastal lead would be whittled down to three points at 47-44 after a Griffin Kinney layup, but it’s as close as the Mountaineers would get the rest of the way.

Kinney finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Isaac Johnson turned in a solid effort, finishing with nine points and a game-high nine rebounds. Tyrell Johnson scored an efficient eight points on 3-for-6 shooting.

Off the bench, Craig Hinton continued his solid play with six points off of two threes and seven rebounds – three of which came on the offensive glass.

LMC Bobcats rally to upend Mount Olive, 73-70

MOUNT OLIVE — The Lees-McRae College men’s basketball team trailed by as many as 13 points Wednesday evening at Mount Olive, but the Bobcats rallied to upend the Trojans by a final score of 73-70. The victory completes a season sweep for the Bobcats over UMO and improves their record to 4-11 on the season.

Both teams had their respective ways offensively in the first half. Lees-McRae shot at a respectable 54.2 percent, but UMO came in just above shooting at a 58.3 percent clip. UMO held that game-high 13-point lead with just over six minutes to go in the opening half. The Bobcats, however, closed the first on an 11-2 over the final minutes to get back within four (39-35) going into halftime.

Lees-McRae took its first lead since the opening minutes of the game with 15:44 to go in the second half. The Trojans did not go away though as they regained the lead and held it until LMC took the lead for good with eight minutes to go. Jonathan Honore was a major reason why the Bobcats completed their comeback scoring 14 of his 16 points in the second half to clinch the three-point victory for Lees-McRae.

Honore was not the only Bobcat to have a standout performance Wednesday. Donte Falls led the team with 17 points and also paced the squad with five rebounds. It is the fifth time this season that Falls has led LMC in scoring, which is the most of any player on the team.

LMC will have a bit of a break until its next contest, which is Tuesday when it hosts Limestone at Williams Gymnasium. The scheduled start time for that game is set for 7:30 p.m.

