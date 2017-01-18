Hoops 4 Hope set for Jan. 26

WEST JEFFERSON — It’s that time again to find those pink shirts for the annual Hoops 4 Hope basketball game at Ashe County High School.

Friday, Jan. 26, the Lady Huskies take on North Wilkes with the varsity game starting at 6 p.m. All fans are asked to wear their favorite pink shirts, hats or whatever they can find to support the Hoops 4 Hope cause of raising awareness for breast cancer.

Each year, Ashe County High School and many other high schools throughout the state band together for this worthy cause.

“Hoops for Hope is a basketball game centered on hope: Hope for early detection, hope for increased survival and hope for a cure,” said Ashe County head coach Laura Foster.

Donations will be accepted and there will also be 50-50 tickets sold with the drawing taking place at halftime of the varsity boys’ game.

All proceeds raised from the game will go to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

