Four teams hope to be Super Bowl bound

Just four teams are left with Super Bowl LI aspirations after the divisional playoff rounds were completed this past weekend.

Atlanta and New England made it look easy on Saturday while both of Sunday’s games came down to the wire with the road teams pulling out victories in both of those contests.

Green Bay (12-6) at Atlanta (12-5)

Date and time: Sunday, 3:05 p.m.

TV: Fox

Opening line: Atlanta -4

The hottest team in the NFC takes on the best offense in the NFL this season for the right to represent the NFC in Superbowl LI.

Green Bay has now won eight games in a row after a thrilling 34-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers just keeps doing his thing, throwing for 355 yards which included a fantastic throw with just 12 seconds left, a 36-yard strike that allowed Mason Crosby to kick the game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired.

The Packers have struggled to find a consistent rushing attack since Eddie Lacy went down with a season-ending injury, however with the hot streak that Rodgers has been on, a run game is far from necessary at this point.

For Atlanta, the Falcons continue to shred opposing defenses. Atlanta finished the regular season averaging just under 34 points per game, tops in the league, and measuring in as one of the top scoring offenses of all-time. During the regular season, the Falcons scored the seventh most points all-time with 540, tying the 2000 St. Louis Rams

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan has put up an MVP-caliber season that has included a 7.91 yards-per-attempt stat that is the best in NFL history, a full yard past Kurt Warner’s record of 6.87 set in 2001. That means Atlanta throws the ole pigskin deep and often. And why not when you have Julio Jones, arguably the top wide receiver in the league. Jones has 83 catches for 1,409 yards despite missing three games with an injury.

Nate’s prediction: In what will be the final Falcons game in the vast history of the Georgia Dome, there will be some added energy and enthusiasm in the dome to close the building down with one more huge victory. For the Packers, they’re on fire offensively and have been able to get some key stops on defense when they needed it the most. But for me, it comes down to the home field advantage and just how good the Falcons have been on offense. In a high scoring contest, I think Atlanta gets a close win and prepares to head to Super Bowl LI. Atlanta 42, Green Bay 38.

Pittsburgh (12-5) at New England (15-2)

Date and time: Sunday, 6:40 p.m.

TV: CBS

Opening line: New England -6

Two teams familiar with postseason success and Super Bowl glory face off in Foxboro on Sunday night. Tom Brady’s New England team has looked like the team to beat for a lot of the season while Ben Roethlisberger’s Pittsburgh squad is riding a rejuvenated defense and workhorse running back Le’Veon Bell.

Brady has had a tremendous season, throwing for 3,554 yards, 28 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Big Ben has had a few more turnovers, but his season stat total is nothing to sneeze at with 3,819 yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 INTs.

Antonio Brown leads the Steeler passing attack with 106 catches for 1,284 yards and 12 scores on the season.

While Brady tends to spread the ball around a little more than the Steelers’ offense, Julian Edelman has still ended up with almost 100 catches on the year. Edelman leads the team with 98 receptions for 1,106 yards and three scores.

In the battle of Brady vs. Roethlisberger, it has been all Brady in the series. Tom has never lost at home to Big Ben and has won six of the eight meetings overall between the two future NFL Hall of Famers.

Nate’s prediction: Defenses will have their hands full with both opposing quarterbacks in this matchup. One thing that sticks out to me is just how dominant Tom Brady has been against the Steelers since 2004. Against Pittsburgh, Brady has had quarterback ratings of 130.5, 125.2, 117.4, 101.8, 151.8 and 143.7. Only twice has Roethlisberger finished with a higher QB rating. If any team in the AFC could pull off an upset of New England on the road, it would be the Steelers. However, I don’t think it happens. The Patriots have a better-than-usual rushing game this year, a brilliant head coach and the best quarterback of all-time leading the team. That’s just too much for the Steelers to contend with. New England 34, Pittsburgh 24.

http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NateHam-1.jpg