Wrestlers drop two MVAC matches

HAYS — Ashe County wrestled against North Wilkes and East Wilkes on Saturday in a pair of matches that had to be made up following the snow storm that hit the High Country two weeks ago. The Huskies battled hard but lost both matches by close scores at North Wilkes High School.

North Wilkes 39, Ashe 26

106: Trent Baker (Ashe) won by forfeit.

113: No match

120: No match

126: Tate Miller (Ashe) won by forfeit.

132: Obed Alvarez (North Wilkes) pinned Brady Buchanan (Ashe).

138: Chris Combs (North Wilkes) pinned Drake Elliott (Ashe).

145: Harley Miller (Ashe) pinned Gage Riznyk (North Wilkes).

152: Elijah Winters (North Wilkes) pinned Isaac P. Miller (Ashe).

160: John Reavis (Ashe) defeated Gavin Huffman (North Wilkes) by an 11-0 major decision.

170: Ethan Penaloza (North Wilkes) pinned Preston Mash (Ashe).

182: Jake Shepherd (Ashe) defeated Tiger Cortez (North Wilkes) by an 18-6 major decision.

195: Marcus Vickers (North Wilkes) defeated Zach Bare (Ashe) by a 7-6 decision.

220: Manly Pruitt (North Wilkes) won by forfeit.

285: Ronald Greene (North Wilkes) won by forfeit.

East Wilkes 36, Ashe 28

106: Baker (Ashe) pinned Destiny Royal (East Wilkes) in 2:59.

113: No match

120: No match

126: Josh Parker (East Wilkes) pinned T. Miller (Ashe) in 1:02.

132: Buchanan (Ashe) pinned Alex Royal (East Wilkes) in 53 seconds.

138: Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes) pinned Elliott (Ashe) in 5:28.

145: Adam Moore (East Wilkes) pinned H. Miller (Ashe) in 1:14.

152: Dakota Parks (East Wilkes) pinned I. Miller (Ashe) in 20 seconds.

160: Reavis (Ashe) pinned Carlos Aguilar (East Wilkes) in 1:56.

170: Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes) pinned Mash (Ashe) in 2:30.

182: Shepherd (Ashe) defeated Jonathan Lopez (East Wilkes) by a 13-5 major decision.

195: Bare (Ashe) pinned Jessie Howell (East Wilkes) in 2:26.

220: No match

285: Malachi Combs (East Wilkes) won by forfeit.

