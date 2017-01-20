Friday night hoops: Alleghany beats Ashe

WEST JEFFERSON — It was a rough night on the hardwood for the varsity Husky squads.

In the women’s matchup, Alleghany pulled away in the second half for a 54-30 victory.

For the men, Alleghany remained unbeaten on the season with an impressive 68-34 victory

Updated records

Ashe Lady Huskies: 9-8, 4-4 MVAC

Alleghany Lady Trojans: 10-7, 5-4 MVAC

Ashe County Huskies: 5-12, 2-6 MVAC

Alleghany Trojans: 17-0, 9-0 MVAC

Up next

Bunker Hill at Ashe, Saturday, Jan. 21

North Wilkes at Alleghany, Tuesday, Jan. 24