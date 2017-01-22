Lady Huskies knock off Bunker Hill

WEST JEFFERSON — A 19-3 scoring outburst in the second quarter turned a four-point Ashe County lead into a 20-point halftime advantage as the Lady Huskies cruised to a 51-30 win over Bunker Hill on Saturday.

The Bears trailed by just four points after the first, but the second period was all Ashe County. Jayce Miller and Chloe Sullivan combined for 12 of the team’s 19 points during the quarter.

Overall, Sam Woods was the top scorer with 14 points. She continued her hot shooting behind the three-point line, hitting three more from downtown.

Sullivan ended up with eight points, Miller had seven, Olivia Patton scored six and Lauren Eldreth scored six points all in the fourth quarter. Sydney Kate Grubb finished with three, Madison Osborne scored three, Amber Miller had two, Abby Sullivan had one and Hallie Treva scored one.

10 of the team’s 12 players scored at least one point during the victory.

With the win, the Lady Huskies improved to 10-8 overall and bounced back quickly from Friday night’s home loss to Alleghany. Ashe is 4-4 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

Crystany White and Madison Stotts led Bunker Hill with eight points each. Alyssa McCrary scored four points, Kailey Travis scored three and Bailee Hamlett added three points.

The Lady Huskies will hit the road to take on Starmount on Tuesday before returning home to face North Wilkes on Thursday.

Thursday will also mark the annual Hoops for Hope night at Ashe County High School. All fans are encouraged to wear pink. Donations will be accepted with all money going towards the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Area scores

East Wilkes 55, Alleghany 46 (Jan. 14)

North Wilkes 60, Elkin 45 (Jan. 14)

Avery County 70, Charles D. Owen 65 (Jan. 16)

Alleghany 72, Starmount 41 (Jan. 17)

Watauga 49, South Caldwell 40 (Jan. 17)

Hickory 60, Hibriten 16 (Jan. 17)

Mount Airy 72, Elkin 39 (Jan. 18)

Avery County 53, Ashe County 43 (Jan. 18)

Alleghany 54, Ashe County 30 (Jan. 20)

North Wilkes 73, Wilkes Central 65 (Jan. 20)

Elkin 58, Starmount 39 (Jan. 20)

East Wilkes 54, West Wilkes 29 (Jan. 20)

Cloudland (TN) 53, Avery County 49 (Jan. 20)

Watauga 51, St. Stephens 44 (Jan. 20)

South Caldwell 40, Hibriten 21 (Jan. 20)

MVAC standings

*As of Jan. 21

1. North Wilkes: 15-4, 8-1

2. East Wilkes: 11-5, 7-2

3. Alleghany: 10-7, 5-4

4. Ashe County: 10-8, 4-4

5. Elkin: 7-9, 4-4

6. Wilkes Central: 6-12, 4-4

7. West Wilkes: 2-15, 1-6

8. Starmount: 2-15, 0-8

Emma Shepherd fights for possession during the first half of Saturday’s game against Bunker Hill. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Emma-Shepherd-vs-Bunker-Hill.jpg Emma Shepherd fights for possession during the first half of Saturday’s game against Bunker Hill. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post Amber Miller gets in the lane for a shot. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Amber-Miller-vs-Bunker-Hill.jpg Amber Miller gets in the lane for a shot. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post