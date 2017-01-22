Huskies run over Bunker Hill, 69-47

WEST JEFFERSON — Malachi Poe poured in 25 points, including 16 in the second half to lead Ashe to a convincing victory over Bunker Hill, 69-47

The win snapped a five-game losing skid and was the first win of the new year.

“We needed that. That was great for our confidence after some tough games,” said Ashe County head coach Nathan Colvard. “Malachi Poe and Noah Blevins really responded as seniors and played well.”

Blevins finished the game with four points but played a strong game on defense and did a lot of the little things that don’t show up in the scorebooks.

Junior Grant Thompson ended up with 11 points, Jarod Carlton scored 10 and Judd Price added nine points before leaving the contest with a foot injury.

Losing Price for any amount of time would be a significant blow to this Husky squad.

“Obviously I hope Judd is okay. We’ll just wait and see how he feels,” Colvard said.

Junior forward Caleb Harless came off the bench to score six points and sophomore Alec Roland ended up with four points.

Sophomore Thaxton Isenhour led Bunker Hill with 11 points. Byron Tate finished with 10 points and Christian Ramseur chipped in six points.

Ashe finished a busy week of hoops with a 6-12 overall record and a 2-6 mark in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. Earlier in the week, Ashe lost at Avery County and at home to unbeaten Alleghany.

Up next, Ashe goes to Starmount on Tuesday and will host North Wilkes on Thursday.

Area scores

Alleghany 58, East Wilkes 50 (Jan. 14)

North Wilkes 73, Elkin 41 (Jan. 14)

West Caldwell 68, Hibriten 67 (Jan. 14)

Avery County 76, Charles D. Owen 74 (Jan. 16)

Alleghany 56, Starmount 47 (Jan. 17)

South Caldwell 78, Watauga 61 (Jan. 17)

Hibriten 54, Hickory 52 (Jan. 17)

Avery County 82, Ashe County 66 (Jan. 18)

Mount Airy 75, Elkin 39 (Jan. 18)

Alleghany 68, Ashe County 34 (Jan. 20)

Starmount 66, Elkin 49 (Jan. 20)

Wilkes Central 62, North Wilkes 49 (Jan. 20)

West Wilkes 53, East Wilkes 49 (Jan. 20)

Avery County 91, Cloudland (TN) 75 (Jan. 20)

St. Stephens 70, Watauga 58 (Jan. 20)

West Caldwell 61, Newton-Conover 38 (Jan. 20)

Hibriten 62, South Caldwell 44 (Jan. 20)

MVAC standings

*As of Jan. 21

1. Alleghany: 17-0, 9-0

2. Wilkes Central: 10-7, 7-1

3. North Wilkes: 11-7, 6-3

4. Starmount: 5-12, 3-5

5. East Wilkes: 4-12, 3-6

6. West Wilkes: 4-12, 3-4

7. Ashe County: 6-12, 2-6

8. Elkin: 0-16, 0-8

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Caleb Harless fights for an offensive rebound in the second half of Saturday’s game against Bunker Hill. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Caleb-Harless-vs-Bunker-Hill.jpg Caleb Harless fights for an offensive rebound in the second half of Saturday’s game against Bunker Hill. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post