Wrestlers beat Forbush, fall to Surry Central

EAST BEND — The Ashe County High School wrestling team traveled to Forbush for a tri-match with the Falcons and Surry Central last Friday.
Ashe came away with the win over Forbush but lost a close one to the Eagles.
Ashe 41, Forbush 28
106: Trent Baker (Ashe) won by forfeit.
113: Chase Farmer (Forbush) won by forfeit.
120: Caleb Price (Forbush) won by forfeit.
126: Jonathan Lopez (Forbush) pinned Tate Miller (Ashe).
132: Edwin Alvarenga (Forbush) defeated Brady Buchanan (Ashe) by an 8-0 major decision.
138: Drake Elliott (Ashe) pinned Creed Atwood (Forbush).
145: Harley Miller (Ashe) defeated Carson Pruitt (Forbush) by a 16-0 technical fall.
152: Isaac P. Miller (Ashe) won by forfeit.
160: John Reavis (Ashe) won by forfeit.
170: Jovanis Pozo (Forbush) pinned Preston Mash (Ashe).
182: Jake Shepherd (Ashe) won by forfeit.
195: Zach Bare (Ashe) pinned Zach Murray (Forbush).
220: No match
285: No match
Surry Central 41, Ashe 33
106: Casey Hutchins (Surry Central) defeated Baker (Ashe) by a 16-0 technical fall.
113: Ethan Leonard (Surry Central) won by forfeit.
120: No match
126: T. Miller (Ashe) won by forfeit.
132: Buchanan (Ashe) pinned Tanner Boone (Surry Central).
138: Angel Alvarez (Surry Central) pinned Elliott (Ashe).
145: H. Miller (Ashe) pinned Matthew White (Surry Central).
152: Tyler Whitaker (Surry Central) won by forfeit.
160: Reavis (Ashe) pinned Marvin Hernandez (Surry Central).
170: Chase Boone (Surry Central) pinned Mash (Ashe).
182: Shepherd (Ashe) defeated Forrest Antwine (Surry Central) by a 13-8 decision.
195: Bare (Ashe) pinned Michael Branch (Surry Central).
220: Kaleb Dunn (Surry Central) won by forfeit.
285: David Pena (Surry Central) won by forfeit.
Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.