Wrestlers beat Forbush, fall to Surry Central

EAST BEND — The Ashe County High School wrestling team traveled to Forbush for a tri-match with the Falcons and Surry Central last Friday.

Ashe came away with the win over Forbush but lost a close one to the Eagles.

Ashe 41, Forbush 28

106: Trent Baker (Ashe) won by forfeit.

113: Chase Farmer (Forbush) won by forfeit.

120: Caleb Price (Forbush) won by forfeit.

126: Jonathan Lopez (Forbush) pinned Tate Miller (Ashe).

132: Edwin Alvarenga (Forbush) defeated Brady Buchanan (Ashe) by an 8-0 major decision.

138: Drake Elliott (Ashe) pinned Creed Atwood (Forbush).

145: Harley Miller (Ashe) defeated Carson Pruitt (Forbush) by a 16-0 technical fall.

152: Isaac P. Miller (Ashe) won by forfeit.

160: John Reavis (Ashe) won by forfeit.

170: Jovanis Pozo (Forbush) pinned Preston Mash (Ashe).

182: Jake Shepherd (Ashe) won by forfeit.

195: Zach Bare (Ashe) pinned Zach Murray (Forbush).

220: No match

285: No match

Surry Central 41, Ashe 33

106: Casey Hutchins (Surry Central) defeated Baker (Ashe) by a 16-0 technical fall.

113: Ethan Leonard (Surry Central) won by forfeit.

120: No match

126: T. Miller (Ashe) won by forfeit.

132: Buchanan (Ashe) pinned Tanner Boone (Surry Central).

138: Angel Alvarez (Surry Central) pinned Elliott (Ashe).

145: H. Miller (Ashe) pinned Matthew White (Surry Central).

152: Tyler Whitaker (Surry Central) won by forfeit.

160: Reavis (Ashe) pinned Marvin Hernandez (Surry Central).

170: Chase Boone (Surry Central) pinned Mash (Ashe).

182: Shepherd (Ashe) defeated Forrest Antwine (Surry Central) by a 13-8 decision.

195: Bare (Ashe) pinned Michael Branch (Surry Central).

220: Kaleb Dunn (Surry Central) won by forfeit.

285: David Pena (Surry Central) won by forfeit.

Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post – Zach Bare (left) pinned both of his opponents on Friday at Forbush. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Zach-Bare-wrestling-1.jpg Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post – Zach Bare (left) pinned both of his opponents on Friday at Forbush.