Lady Huskies notch 11th win, men falter on the road

BOONVILLE — Freshman Hallie Treva continued her hot play by hitting 10 of her 13 shots from the field on the way to 24 points to lead the Lady Huskies to a 47-33 win over Starmount on Tuesday.

Jayce Miller chipped in nine points, six rebounds and three assists. Chloe Sullivan added eight points to go with seven assists, two steals and two rebounds, Amber Miller scored four points and Sam Woods was held to just two points. While her shot might not have been falling, Woods still found other ways to contribute with five rebounds and four steals.

Ashe got a lot of its points thanks to some great defense that forced 28 Starmount turnovers. Ashe scored 21 points off of those miscues.

The Lady Huskies are now 11-8 overall and 5-4 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

Starmount 56, Ashe 40

It was a tough night of shooting the ball for the Huskies as the team dropped to 2-7 in the MVAC with the loss to Starmount.

Ashe shot just 29 percent from the field and had to play without leading scorer Judd Price, who missed the game battling a foot injury.

Junior Grant Thompson stepped his game up offensively to try and keep the Huskies in it. He scored 17 points and snagged five rebounds. Fellow junior Caleb Key had nine points, Malachi Poe scored seven points and had a team-leading seven rebounds and three steals and Jarod Carlton scored three points. Noah Blevins scored two and Luke Hudler rounded out the scoring with two points.

Ashe is 6-13 overall.

Women’s area scores

Wilkes Central 65, Elkin 42 (Jan. 23)

North Wilkes 66, Alleghany 57 (Jan. 24)

Wilkes Central 53, East Wilkes 48 (Jan. 24)

Elkin 47, West Wilkes 37 (Jan. 24)

Avery County 78, Hendersonville 46 (Jan. 24)

St. Stephens 65, Hibriten 33 (Jan. 24)

Watauga 71, Fred T. Foard 42 (Jan. 24)

Men’s area scores

Wilkes Central 64, Elkin 34 (Jan. 23)

North Wilkes 55, Alleghany 51 (Jan. 24)

West Wilkes 79, Elkin 49 (Jan. 24)

East Wilkes 53, Wilkes Central 48 (Jan. 24)

Avery County 71, Hendersonville 57 (Jan. 24)

Hibriten 55, St. Stephens 40 (Jan. 24)

Fred T. Foard 59, Watauga 53 (Jan. 24)

West Caldwell 73, Bandys 62 (Jan. 24)

Women’s MVAC standings

*As of Jan. 24

1. North Wilkes: 16-4, 9-1

2. East Wilkes: 12-6, 7-3

3. Wilkes Central: 8-12, 6-4

4. Ashe County: 11-8, 5-4

5. Elkin: 8-10, 5-5

6. Alleghany: 10-8, 5-5

7. West Wilkes: 2-16, 1-7

8. Starmount: 2-16, 0-9

Men’s MVAC standings

*As of Jan. 24

1. Alleghany: 17-1, 9-1

2. Wilkes Central: 11-8, 8-2

3. North Wilkes: 12-7, 7-3

4. West Wilkes: 6-12, 4-4

5. Starmount: 6-12, 4-5

6. East Wilkes: 5-13, 4-6

7. Ashe County: 6-13, 2-7

8. Elkin: 0-18, 0-10

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Hallie-Treva.jpg Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post Grant Thompson’s 17 points topped all Husky scorers. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Grant-Thompson.jpg Grant Thompson’s 17 points topped all Husky scorers. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post