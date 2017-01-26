Rousseau steps down as women’s soccer coach

WEST JEFFERSON — For the first time in six years, the Lady Husky varsity soccer team will have a new coach on the sideline.

Head coach Wes Rousseau announced that he will step down as the women’s head coach effective immediately.

Last year’s junior varsity head coach Paul Winterton will take over as the varsity coach.

Rousseau will stay on as the varsity men’s head coach in the fall.

It has been a tremendous run of success for the women’s team under Coach Rousseau. Ashe has earned three consecutive Mountain Valley Athletic Conference championships and have plenty of hopes for a fourth one this season.

For Wes, it really came down to one thing: Spending time with family.

“I love coaching, but you only get one opportunity to see your daughter grow up,” said Rousseau.

Wes and his wife April, as well as their daughter, Kinley, live in Wilkes County, so it was turning into a lot of time spent on the road for him between his teaching and coaching positions at Ashe County High School. April is a teacher at East Wilkes High School.

The 2017 women’s soccer season opener is scheduled for Feb. 28 at Surry Central.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

File photo – Wes Rousseau will step aside from his head coaching duties for the women’s varsity soccer team. Rousseau was named the MVAC Coach of the Year last season after Ashe won its third straight conference title. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Rousseau.jpg File photo – Wes Rousseau will step aside from his head coaching duties for the women’s varsity soccer team. Rousseau was named the MVAC Coach of the Year last season after Ashe won its third straight conference title.