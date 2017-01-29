Bulldog hoops finishing strong

WARRENSVILLE — With just one regular season game left to go for the eighth grade hoops teams, the Ashe County Bulldogs are closing on finishing up the 2016-17 season.

The Lady Bulldogs are currently 6-5 on the season and have won two of their last three games.

Jan. 19 – Elkin 35, Ashe 31

Bella Powers led the Lady Bulldogs with nine points and added in a team-high eight steals and a pair of assists. Kenadie Hudler finished the game with eight points and two steals. Ada Jones scored six points to go with a team-leading 12 rebounds and five blocks. Audrey Craven chipped in five points, eight boards and three steals and Emma Holman had three points and four rebounds.

Jan. 23 – Ashe 28, Starmount 20

Hudler hit double figures with 11 points and three steals. Powers added eight points, five steals and two assists, Craven scored five points and snagged six rebounds, Jones had two points, nine rebounds and three blocks while Holman scored two points and had four rebounds.

Jan. 24 – Ashe 42, North Wilkes 41

In the Lady Bulldogs’ most recent contest, Ashe held on for a thrilling one-point win.

Powers led the way with 15 points, six steals and a pair of assists. Craven had nine points, six rebounds and two assists and Hudler finished with eight points, three steals and two assists. Holman helped out with three points and six rebounds, Jones had two points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, Alexis Blevins scored four points and Rebecca Blair hit a free throw.

On the boys’ side, the Bulldogs are sitting at 9-2 and have a chance to reach at least 10 wins in the regular season finale and the conference tournament.

Jan. 19 – Ashe 53, Elkin 45

Austin Poe’s double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds helped the Bulldogs score a victory.

Dawson Cox added 12 points, Eli Randolph had 11 points and seven rebounds and Tatum Brown scored eight points with a team-high seven assists.

Jan. 23 – Ashe 38, Starmount 31 OT

The Bulldogs held on to win a defensive battle over Starmount in overtime. Poe led Ashe with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Brown scored six points and dished out six assists and Ethan Ashley had five points and 10 rebounds.

Jan. 24 – Ashe 57, North Wilkes 39

Poe finished off another outstanding game, pouring in 32 points and snagging 15 rebounds in the victory. Brown chipped in 10 points and five assists while Cox scored 10 points and had four rebounds.

