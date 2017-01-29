North Wilkes holds off Lady Huskies

WEST JEFFERSON — North Wilkes, the current first place team in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference, had their hands full with an Ashe County team that just would not go away.

The Vikings were able to pick up a 47-34 victory, but it certainly wasn’t easy.

“Our defense was good, holding the best team in the conference to 47 points. We missed way too many easy shots. Shooting 16 percent from two-point land and 27 percent three-point land is not going to beat any team, especially a team as good as North Wilkes,” said Ashe County head coach Laura Foster.

North Wilkes had its best quarter in the first, outscoring Ashe 16-8. After that, neither team outscored the other by more than four points in a quarter.

Ashe freshman Hallie Treva led the team with nine points. Jayce Miller chipped in six points as did Olivia Patton. Abby Sullivan scored four points and pulled down four rebounds. Sydney Kate Grubb scored three points, grabbed four rebounds and collected three steals. Sam Woods scored three points and had a team-high five rebounds, Lauren Eldreth scored three points and Chloe Sullivan added four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

The Lady Huskies now sit at 11-9 overall and 5-5 in the MVAC with four regular season games remaining.

Anna Phillips led all players with 15 points and Victoria Young added 11 more for North Wilkes.

The Vikings are 17-4 overall and 10-1 in the MVAC.

This game had even more meaning off the court than it did on it. This contest marked the annual Hoops 4 Hope game used to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

According to Coach Foster, $207 was raised at the game on Thursday. On Friday, an anonymous donor came forward and matched that number, raising the total to $414.

Area scores

Starmount 48, West Wilkes 45 (Jan. 25)

East Wilkes 61, North Stokes 26 (Jan. 26)

Elkin 71, Alleghany 60 (Jan. 26)

East Wilkes 57, Starmount 35 (Jan. 27)

Wilkes Central 66, West Wilkes 39 (Jan. 27)

Freedom 47, Watauga 37 (Jan. 27)

Avery County 65, Polk County 40 (Jan. 27)

Cloudland (TN) 57, Avery County 54 (Jan. 28)

MVAC standings

*As of Jan. 27

1. North Wilkes: 17-4. 10-1

2. East Wilkes: 14-6, 8-3

3. Wilkes Central: 9-12, 7-4

4. Elkin: 9-10, 6-5

5. Ashe County: 11-9, 5-5

6. Alleghany: 10-9, 5-6

7. West Wilkes: 2-18, 1-9

8. Starmount: 3-17, 1-10

