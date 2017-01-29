Vikings overpower Huskies, 79-55

WEST JEFFERSON — Jordan Wallis and Daniel Pruitt combined for 51 points for North Wilkes as the Vikings kept their winning ways going with a 79-55 win over the Huskies on Thursday night.

Pruitt led the way with 28 points while Wallis scored 23 in the victory. The duo also had help from Jake Richardson who chipped in 14 points and Jonathan Wagoner with eight points.

Ashe started the game on fire, scoring the first nine points of the game to force an early timeout from North Wilkes.

The Vikings responded by outscoring Ashe 19-5 the rest of the way to take a five-point lead after one.

Things kept going downhill for the Huskies in the second. Wallis scored nine points in the second and helped extend the Viking lead to 40-29 at the half.

North continued pulling away, outscoring Ashe by six points in the third and seven points in the fourth.

The Huskies had a balanced scoring effort with three guys reaching double figure totals. Malachi Poe scored 13, Grant Thompson had 11 and Noah Blevins scored 10.

North Wilkes saw its record improve to 13-7 overall and 8-3 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

The Huskies dropped to 6-14 overall and 2-8 in the MVAC.

Area scores

Starmount 79, West Wilkes 65 (Jan. 25)

Alleghany 60, Elkin 51 (Jan. 26)

North Stokes 56, East Wilkes 50 (Jan. 26)

Starmount 52, East Wilkes 46 (Jan. 27)

Wilkes Central 73, West Wilkes 48 (Jan. 27)

Avery County 76, Polk County 48 (Jan. 27)

Freedom 85, Watauga 50 (Jan. 27)

Hibriten 65, Fred T. Foard 58 (Jan. 27)

West Caldwell 48, Maiden 38 (Jan. 27)

Avery County 50, Cloudland (TN) 44 (Jan. 28)

Hibriten 69, West Caldwell 52 (Jan. 28)

MVAC standings

*As of Jan. 28

1. Alleghany: 18-1, 10-1

2. Wilkes Central: 11-8, 8-2

3. North Wilkes: 13-7, 8-3

4. Starmount: 8-12, 6-5

5. West Wilkes: 6-13, 4-5

6. East Wilkes: 5-15, 4-7

7. Ashe County: 6-14, 2-8

8. Elkin: 0-19, 0-11

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Noah Blevins hits a floater over the outstretched arm of Jake Richardson. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Noah-Blevins-vs-North-Wilkes.jpg Noah Blevins hits a floater over the outstretched arm of Jake Richardson. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post Caleb Key drives towards the hoop in the second half. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Caleb-Key-vs-North-Wilkes.jpg Caleb Key drives towards the hoop in the second half. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post