Bulldog wrestlers take conference crown

RONDA — The complete turnaround of the Ashe County Middle School wrestling program reached its highest point yet on Saturday.

The Bulldogs crushed the competition on the way to bringing home a conference championship and seeing seven wrestlers win their respective weight classes.

“We came from the bottom to the top. We were the worst team in the conference, people laughed at us for years. Nobody is laughing anymore,” said Bulldog head coach Alex Wray.

The first win came for Nate Brown in the 85-pound class. Andrew Peterson followed that up by winning the conference title at 113 pounds.

The Bulldogs won three weight classes in a row, starting at 145 with the championship going to Gabe Bare. Keenan Witherspoon brought home the title at 152 pounds and Ashton Hash was the champ at 160 pounds.

Timothy Peterson, who was named the tournament MVP, cruised to the championship at 182 pounds and the final champion was Jacob Pennington at 195 pounds.

Several other ACMS wrestlers had strong performances as well. Jackson Risk finished runner-up at 119 pounds, Levi Howell finished runner-up at 126 pounds, Tyler Blevins finished third at 108 pounds, Ben Knotts was third at 132 pounds and Ryan Blevins was third at 138 pounds. Jaydon Treadway took third at 285 pounds, Drew Roland placed fourth at 90 pounds, Hunter Brown was fourth at 100 pounds and Jackson Krider took fourth at 170 pounds.

For Coach Wray, he’s hoping this is the first of several more championships to come, starting with the state championship this weekend.

“We had three goals to accomplish this year. We wanted to go 10-0, we wanted to win the conference championship and we want to win the state championship. I think we’ve got a shot at it,” said Coach Wray.

Wray wanted to thank assistant coach Larry Bare for all of the help this season, the wrestlers for all of their hard work and the parents for all the time they have spent traveling to practices and matches.

