West Wilkes wins MVAC wrestling tourney

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies had three runner-up finishes in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference wrestling tournament.

132-pounder Brady Buchanan, 160-pounder John Reavis and 195-pounder Zach Bare all placed second in the conference.

West Wilkes was able to edge regular season champion Elkin by 2.5 points to win the team title. The Blackhawks had three conference champs.

Ashe County results

106 quarterfinals: Trent Baker (Ashe) defeated Destiny Royal (East Wilkes) by a 14-0 major decision.

106 semifinals: William Walker (West Wilkes) pinned Baker (Ashe)

106 consolation semifinals: Baker (Ashe) pinned Luke Christian (Elkin) in 4:46.

106 third place match: Tradin Allen (Wilkes Central) pinned Baker (Ashe) in 32 seconds.

126 semifinals: Josh Parker (East Wilkes) pinned Tate Miller (Ashe) in 52 seconds.

126 consolation semifinals: Miller (Ashe) defeated David Meyer (Starmount) by a 13-3 major decision.

126 third place match: Dennis Edwards (West Wilkes) pinned Miller (Ashe).

132 quarterfinals: Brady Buchanan (Ashe) defeated Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes) by a 23-8 technical fall.

132 semifinals: Buchanan (Ashe) defeated Obed Alvarez (North Wilkes) by a 13-5 major decision.

132 championship: Jude Lloyd (Elkin) defeated Buchanan (Ashe) by a 3-0 decision.

138 quarterfinals: Adam Moore (East Wilkes) pinned Drake Elliott (Ashe) in 56 seconds.

138 consolation quarterfinals: Joshua Pardue (Starmount) defeated Elliott (Ashe) by a 10-5 decision.

145 quarterfinals: Dakota Parks (East Wilkes) defeated Harley Miller (Ashe) by an 8-0 decision.

145 consolation semifinals: Ethan Chipman (Elkin) pinned Miller (Ashe) in 4:29.

160 quarterfinals: John Reavis (Ashe) pinned Alex Whitaker (Starmount).

160 semifinals: Reavis (Ashe) pinned Luke Clark (Wilkes Central) in 1:22.

160 championship: Hunter Piepenbrok (West Wilkes) defeated Reavis (Ashe) by a 5-1 decision.

170 quarterfinals: Chandler Adams (West Wilkes) pinned Preston Mash (Ashe).

170 consolation quarterfinals: Carlos Aguilar (East Wilkes) pinned Mash (Ashe) in 35 seconds.

195 semifinals: Zach Bare (Ashe) pinned Ethan Nichols (West Wilkes).

195 championship: Marcus Vickers (North Wilkes) defeated Bare (Ashe) by a 6-2 decision.

Conference champions

106: William Walker (West Wilkes)

113: Rylee Billings (West Wilkes)

120: Jake Blevins (Alleghany)

126: Josh Parker (East Wilkes)

132: Jude Lloyd (Elkin)

138: Adam Moore (East Wilkes)

145: Britt Weaver (Alleghany)

152: Blake Frye (Elkin)

160: Hunter Piepenbrok (West Wilkes)

170: Juan Anuario (Elkin)

182: Tyler Boles (Wilkes Central)

195: Marcus Vickers (North Wilkes)

220: Vincent Vielandi (Alleghany)

285: Joseph Rosales (Wilkes Central)

