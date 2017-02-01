Greer signs with Carson-Newman

WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School senior Matthew Greer made it official on Wednesday, signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at Carson-Newman University.

Greer chose the Eagles over Wingate University, Maryville College and Averett University.

“The reason I picked Carson-Newman is the religious values. They care a lot about your spiritual life and use football as a vehicle for that,” Greer said. “I felt like it was home, all the coaches were kind and nice to me, so I picked them.”

On the gridiron this season, Greer was one of the Huskies’ top players and was used all over the field, playing 10 different positions.

Coming into this past season, Greer was known for his hard hitting and solid tackling from his safety spot. As injuries started to mount for the Huskies, the senior got a chance to shine at other positions on the field, including moving over to the offensive side of the ball. Greer spent much of the season playing running back, linebacker and wide receiver, as well as returning kickoffs and punts. At one point in the season, Greer even played defensive end against Alleghany.

Greer said that as of now, Carson-Newman sees him as an outside linebacker and expects that he will play that spot heading into summer practices. However, Greer will have the option to make the move to running back if he decides linebacker isn’t the spot for him.

Greer says he plans on majoring in exercise science and completing a master’s degree in that.

Carson-Newman is coached by Mike Turner, who took over the head coaching job in November after the retirement of long-time head coach Ken Sparks. Turner is in his 34th season as a coach inside the Carson-Newman program.

The assistant coaches under Turner are a group of young guys that Greer really connected with.

“The coaches were very nice to me, they were very in touch with me through the entire process. Unlike some coaches who would text me every other week, these coaches were checking in with me on a daily basis, making sure things were good,” Greer said. “I liked that connection, made me feel like home.”

Greer said that he is happy that the decision has been made and the recruiting process is over.

“It has been a long journey. I said in eighth grade I wanted to play college football and now it’s coming true. I had some doubters but I’m glad the process is over and now I’m ready for a new beginning,” Greer said.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Ashe County senior Matthew Greer gets to take in a special moment on National Signing Day with his parents, Eric and Becky Greer. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Matt-family.jpg Ashe County senior Matthew Greer gets to take in a special moment on National Signing Day with his parents, Eric and Becky Greer. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post Matthew Greer officially signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning, surrounded by friends, family and Ashe County High School coaches. Front row, left to right: Travis Mash, Eric Greer, Matthew Greer, Becky Greer and Brian Hampton. Back row, left to right: Zack Vogler, Sydney Grer, Allyson Greer, Tom Roberts and Keith Phillips. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Matt-signing.jpg Matthew Greer officially signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning, surrounded by friends, family and Ashe County High School coaches. Front row, left to right: Travis Mash, Eric Greer, Matthew Greer, Becky Greer and Brian Hampton. Back row, left to right: Zack Vogler, Sydney Grer, Allyson Greer, Tom Roberts and Keith Phillips. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post