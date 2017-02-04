Lady Huskies rally to beat West Wilkes

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Lady Huskies split a pair of conference games with East Wilkes and West Wilkes. Ashe fell on the road against the Cardinals on Tuesday before bouncing back with a key win over West Wilkes on Wednesday to remain in the hunt for a home game in the conference tournament.

East Wilkes 42, Ashe 33

The Lady Huskies had a 20-17 lead at the half, but a big third quarter from the Cardinals turned that three-point deficit into a five-point lead going to the fourth.

Cardinal forward Alexis Pardue led all players with 17 points to help East Wilkes hang on to second place in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

Ashe 48, West Wilkes 42

Ashe rallied back from an early deficit to take down the Blackhawks at home.

With the victory, the Lady Huskies are now 12-10 overall and 6-6 in the MVAC.

“We are very fortunate to win. We were playing from behind the entire game,” said Ashe County head coach Laura Foster. “I am pleased with our defensive effort in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter.”

This is the third time the teams have played each other this season with two regular season matchups and the first round game of the Colvard Oil Holiday Classic. The Lady Huskies have won all three meetings, but all three have been close contests throughout.

“West Wilkes has played us very well. Elizabeth Huffman gave us fits, we had several players that took turns guarding her all game. We had a rough time keeping up with her,” said Foster.

Jayce Miller had 12 points and seven rebounds in one of her best games of the year. Hallie Treva added 11 points and had three steals, Sam Woods had eight points and Chloe Sullivan packed the stat sheet with eight points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Sydney Kate Grubb finished with seven points, three assists and three steals, Madison Osborne scored two points and Abby Sullivan added two points.

Foster said she was very pleased with the balanced scoring effort the team turned in against the Blackhawks.

Ashe will close the regular season on Tuesday at home against Wilkes Central. The team will honor its five seniors: Sydney Kate Grubb, Olivia Patton, Chloe Sullivan, Gracie Greene and Amber Miller.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Hallie Treva fights through the contact to hit this short jumper in the second half. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Hallie-Treva-vs-West-Wilkes-1.jpg Hallie Treva fights through the contact to hit this short jumper in the second half. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post Jayce Miller battles hard for a loose ball. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Jayce-Miller-vs-West-Wilkes-1.jpg Jayce Miller battles hard for a loose ball. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post