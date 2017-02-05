Ashe picks up two key wins

WEST JEFFERSON — The Husky offense seems to be putting things together at the right time. Ashe County picked up a pair of double-digit conference wins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ashe 66, East Wilkes 46

Grant Thompson drilled five three-point baskets on the way to a 23-point performance to lead the Huskies to a road victory over the Cardinals.

Joah Logan had another solid game against the Huskies, but this time around, Ashe did a good job shutting down the rest of the team around him and making them take more of the shots. Logan led all players with 25 points including 19 in the second half. Bryce Vestal scored 10 points as the only other Cardinal player to reach double figures.

“I thought we played really good. We knew we had to stop Logan, and my kids did a great job of executing the game plan and trying to make other kids shoot,” said Ashe County head coach Nathan Colvard.

Malachi Poe scored 17 points and hit 9-of-10 shots from the free throw line. Caleb Harless finished with five points, Caleb Key scored four, Alec Roland added three points, Noah Blevins hit one free throw and Luke Hudler added a free throw.

“Malachi Poe did a good job getting to the line and and Grant Thompson hit some huge threes,” said Colvard.

Ashe 72, West Wilkes 62

Poe and Thompson picked up right where they left off, leading Ashe to another win. Poe scored 16 and Thompson added 15. Blevins added 10 points, Hudler scored eight, Carlton scored six, Harless scored six, Roland added five and Key scored four.

Chase Ford scored 18 points and Cole Skabo added 15 in the loss.

After this two victories, Ashe is now 8-14 overall and 5-8 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

Area scores

East Lincoln 75, Hibriten 55 (Jan. 30)

Wilkes Central 71, Alleghany 61 (Jan. 31)

North Wilkes 57, Elkin 24 (Jan. 31)

West Wilkes 44, Starmount 30 (Jan. 31)

Avery County 72, Madison 58 (Jan. 31)

Hibriten 54, Watauga 47 (Jan. 31)

West Caldwell 76, West Lincoln 48 (Jan. 31)

Malachi Poe rises up for the baseline jumper. Grant Thompson gets inside for a basket.