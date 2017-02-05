Mountaineers ink 18 on National Signing Day

BOONE — National Signing Day brought another solid class of players to Appalachian State University last Wednesday with 18 kids putting pen to paper to honor their commitment to play football for the Mountaineers starting this season.

“We’re extremely excited these young men have joined our program and the Appalachian Family,” said Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield. “We’ve met a number of our needs with this signing class and we’re looking forward to seeing what these student-athletes can do on the field and in the classroom.”

As a group, this signing class holds an average GPA of 3.47.

“Academically, this is another very strong class. We continue to try and identify top student-athletes that meet our high standards here at App. We want those kind of guys on our team.”

The class is made up of six players from South Carolina, four from Georgia, four from Florida, three from North Carolina and one from Tennessee.

Two of the 18 signees, defensive back D’Andre Hicks from Punta Gorda, Fla., and defensive end Jermaine McDaniel Jr., of Dillon, S.C., have already enrolled early and will be able to participate in spring practices.

The Mountaineers’ recruiting class ranked 107th overall according to Scout.com and fourth in the Sun Belt Conference behind Texas State (97th), Arkansas State (105th) and Troy (106th).

2017 App State signees

OL Greg Blackston, Benedictine Military Academy (Savannah, Ga.)

DL Zeke Brandle, Chase High School (Forest City, N.C.)

QB Peyton Derrick, Conway High School (Conway, S.C.)

LB Tim Frizzell, Hardin Valley Academy (Knoxville, Tenn.)

OL Noah Hannon, Greer High School (Greer, S.C.)

RB Daetrich Harrington, Alexander High School (Douglasville, Ga.)

OL Joe Hartung, Greenwood High School (Greenwood, S.C.)

WR Thomas Hennigan, Northwest Guilford (Greensboro, N.C.)

WR Jake Henry, J.M. Tate High School (Cantonment, Fla.)

DB Ryan Huff, Cedar Shoals High School (Athens, Ga.)

LB D’Marco Jackson, Broome High School (Spartanburg, S.C.)

DB Shaun Jolly, Stephenson High School (Stone Mountain, Ga.)

DB Steven Jones, Richmond Senior High School (Rockingham, N.C.)

RB De’Vonta Smith, Central High School (Brooksville, Fla.)

LB Demetrius Taylor, Northwestern High School (Miami, Fla.)

WR Malik Williams, Chester High School (Chester, S.C.)

DB D’Andre Hicks, Charlotte High School (Punta Gorda, Fla.)

DE Jermaine McDaniel, Jr., DIllon High School (Dillon, S.C.)

