Mat Monsters win state title, Bulldogs place third

WINSTON-SALEM — The Ashe County Middle School Bulldog wrestlers headed off the mountain for the elementary and middle school state championships this weekend and ended up with a third place finish.

The Bulldogs finished just 10 points out of first place, but nonetheless, a terrific season from the middle school team.

The Mat Monsters youth team showed that there is even more talent waiting behind the seventh and eighth grade teams. The Mat Monsters brought home the state championship for the elementary aged wrestlers.

See Friday’s edition of the Jefferson Post for a complete recap of how the wrestlers finished.

Courtesy photo – Coach Alex Wray talks with his Mat Monster team one last time before they hit the mats at the state championship tournament. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Mat-Monsters.jpg Courtesy photo – Coach Alex Wray talks with his Mat Monster team one last time before they hit the mats at the state championship tournament.