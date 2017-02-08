Noah Gouge conquers Florida

ODESSA, Fla. — Noah Gouge did not need much time to warm up for his 2017 shooting season. Gouge traveled to Florida for the Dixie Grand American and won 16 championship trophies and one runner-up trophy.

Noah took second in the single target prelims in the first event of the week, but after that, it was all first place finishes in the junior category for the Lansing native.

In the 12th event, Gouge brought home the Caesar Guerini Handicap Championship, hitting 98 out of 100 targets from the 27-yard line, the longest distance for all shooters.

Gouge finished as the high all around shooter in the junior class, hitting 384 out of 400 targets, and was the junior champion in the high overall with 961 out of 1,000 targets. That number also put him in second place out of all 551 shooters regardless of age or class.

In the all-American standings, Noah’s performance will net him at least 350 all-American points, well ahead of last year’s pace after just one event.

Noah Gouge won 16 of the 17 events he entered in the junior class. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Gouge-1.jpg Noah Gouge won 16 of the 17 events he entered in the junior class. Courtesy photo Gouge shatters a target from 27 yards back. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Gouge-2.jpg Gouge shatters a target from 27 yards back. Courtesy photo Noah will earn at least 350 all-American points thanks to his excellent shooting performance in Florida. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Gouge-3.jpg Noah will earn at least 350 all-American points thanks to his excellent shooting performance in Florida. Courtesy photo