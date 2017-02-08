Lady Huskies win third straight

WEST JEFFERSON — The Lady Huskies are playing some of their best basketball of the season right before tournament time.

Ashe won their final road game at Elkin on Friday and the final home regular season game against Wilkes Central on Tuesday, gearing up for the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Tournament.

Lady Huskies 46, Elkin 31

Ashe outscored Elkin 36-17 in the first half on the way to a regular season sweep of the Lady Elks.

“I am very proud. This was an impressive win beating a good team on their home court on senior night,” said Ashe County head coach Laura Foster. “This win solidifies fourth place in the conference, which means a first round conference tournament home game.”

Elkin never reached double figure scoring as a team in any quarter, which made Coach Foster really happy with the team’s defensive effort.

“I thought our defense was outstanding, especially Syd (Grubb) and Chloe (Sullivan). They had the task of guarding Elkin’s Kylie Thomas and they did a great job,” said Foster.

Thomas scored just six points.

Offensively, the shots from three-point range were falling for the Lady Huskies as they hit 9-of-21 as a team (43 percent). Sam Woods led the way with 25 points including seven makes from three-point land. Woods also led the team with eight rebounds and three steals.

Chloe Sullivan scored 11 points with five assists and three steals. Abby Sullivan finished with three points, Sydney Kate Grubb had three points and four assists, Jayce Miller had two points and six boards and Hallie Treva scored two points to go with four boards.

“Our offense was on fire in the first half, especially Sam, she was in the zone and we did a good job of finding her when she got free,” Foster said.

Lady Huskies 54, Wilkes Central 51

Woods had another strong performance, scoring 18 points and pulling down seven rebounds to help Ashe’s five seniors win one on Senior Night.

“This was a great way to honor our seniors. This win completed the season sweep over Wilkes Central and it assured us of a winning season,” Foster said. “Our seniors, Gracie, Syd, Amber, Olivia and Chloe are a great group of young ladies that have been dedicated to our program for four years. They are very special to me and this program.”

Treva chipped in 12 points and two steals, Miller had eight points and two steals, Chloe Sullivan finished with seven points, six assists and five rebounds, Abby Sullivan had four points and three steals, Olivia Patton added two points and Grubb finished with two points.

Ashe will face Elkin at home in the first round of the conference tournament, scheduled for Thursday.

Area scores

East Wilkes 68, Alleghany 46 (Feb. 3)

Wilkes Central 68, Starmount 65 (Feb. 3)

North Wilkes 61, East Wilkes 35 (Feb. 3)

Mountain Heritage 55, Avery County 49 (Feb. 3)

Watauga 61, Patton 32 (Feb. 3)

Freedom 58, Hibriten 21 (Feb. 3)

Mount Airy 73, Elkin 40 (Feb. 6)

Avery County 50, Mitchell 43 (Feb. 6)

Alleghany 68, West Wilkes 47 (Feb. 7)

North Wilkes 77, Starmount 26 (Feb. 7)

East Wilkes 68, Elkin 50 (Feb. 7)

Patton 51, Hibriten 46 (Feb. 7)

Watauga 58, Hickory 48 (Feb. 7)

Final MVAC standings

1. North Wilkes: 20-4, 13-1

2. East Wilkes: 17-6, 11-3

3. Wilkes Central: 11-13, 9-5

4. Ashe County: 14-10, 8-6

5. Elkin: 9-14, 6-8

6. Alleghany: 11-11, 6-8

7. Starmount: 4-19, 2-12

8. West Wilkes: 2-22, 1-13

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Courtesy photo – The Lady Huskies honored their five seniors on Friday night. From left to right: Sydney Kate Grubb, Olivia Patton, Chloe Sullivan, Gracie Greene and Amber Miller. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Senior-girls-2.jpg Courtesy photo – The Lady Huskies honored their five seniors on Friday night. From left to right: Sydney Kate Grubb, Olivia Patton, Chloe Sullivan, Gracie Greene and Amber Miller.