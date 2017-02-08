Youth wrestlers shine in state tourney

WINSTON-SALEM — It was a terrific weekend of wrestling for the Mat Monsters and the Ashe County Middle School Bulldogs. Ashe County’s youth wrestling program, the Mat Monsters, captured the NCUSA State Elementary wrestling tournament team championship while the Bulldogs were able to place third in the junior high state championship

Mat Monsters is a non-profit youth wrestling club that is organized and run by volunteers, and was developed to provide an outlet for youth Pre-K through sixth grade to learn and develop folk style wrestling skills. The Mat Monsters season starts immediately following Ashe Youth Football and is open to any and all youth that wish to participate. Mat Monsters wrestles its regular season in the High Country Youth Wrestling League representing Ashe County while competing in several tournaments against teams and individuals from Alleghany, Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Madison, Yancy, Buncombe, Haywood, Wilkes, and others.

After the conclusion of the High Country League Championships at Mitchell High School the Mat Monsters set their sights and focus on the big prize that was the primary target on the radar all year, the NCUSA State Championships.

Mat Monsters took 31 wrestlers to the event (26 from Ashe) in various ages and weight classes. The team finished with 203 total points to take the top spot. OBX Elite finished second with 160.5 points and Haywood Elite Wrestling Club finished third with 131 points.

Mat Monster results

*Placement is often undetermined beyond 1-3 depending on bracket size/number of entrants

Pre-K and Kindergarten

50-pound division: Alexander Preston (Core Wrestling) defeated Eli Linville (Mat Monsters) by an 18-0 technical fall.

50: Bryson Chappell (Haywood Elite Wrestling Club) pinned Linville (Mat Monsters).

50: Kolton Deaton (OBX Elite) defeated Linville (Mat Monsters) by forfeit. Linville placed fourth.

First-Second grade

50-pound division: Ethen Curry (Vision Quest) pinned Kaleb Williams (Mat Monsters).

50: Williams (Mat Monsters) pinned Colton Farmer (Hominy Valley).

50: Williams (Mat Monsters) pinned Jackson Kriebel (Hernandez Wrestling Academy).

50: Williams (Mat Monsters) defeated Justice Hendley (Watauga) by a 15-0 technical fall.

50 consolation semifinals: Curry (Vision Quest) pinned Williams (Mat Monsters). Williams placed fourth.

55-pound division: Coy Greer (Watauga) defeated Tommy Sturgill (Mat Monsters) by a 12-0 major decision.

55: Sturgill (Mat Monsters) pinned Lukas Ledford (Haywood Elite Wrestling Club).

55: Caleb Edwards (Panthers Wrestling Club) defeated Sturgill (Mat Monsters) by a 12-10 decision.

55: Edwards (Panthers Wrestling Club) defeated Sam Smith (Mat Monsters) by a 5-4 decision.

55: Aidan Szewczyk (Combat Wrestling Club) defeated Smith (Mat Monsters) by an 8-2 decision.

65-pound division: Carson Worrick (Alleghany Wrestling Club) pinned Kaison Linville (Mat Monsters).

65: Brady Everhardt (Combat Wrestling Club) pinned Levi Roten (Mat Monsters).

65: Roten (Mat Monsters) pinned Linville (Mat Monsters).

65: James Price (Whitaker Summit Eagles) defeated Linville by forfeit.

65: Roten (Mat Monsters) pinned Wyatt Grant (Combat Wrestling Club).

65: Everhardt (Combat Wrestling Club) defeated Linville (Mat Monsters) by forfeit.

65: Price (Whitaker Summit Eagles) pinned Roten (Mat Monsters).

65: Worrick (Alleghany Wrestling Club) pinned Roten (Mat Monsters). Roten placed fourth

70-pound division: Noah Sandlin (Hernandez Wrestling Academy) pinned Wyatt Little (Mat Monsters).

70: Hunter Cole (Jackson County Gladiators) pinned Little (Mat Monsters). Little placed third.

80-87 pound division: Gabriel Shatley (Mat Monsters) pinned Levi Huss (Top Dawg Wrestling Club).

80-87: Shatley (Mat Monsters) pinned Romello Hamilton (Jackson County Gladiators). Shatley placed first.

Third-Fourth grade

50-pound division: Hunter Dancy (Mat Monsters) defeated Austin Grosdidier (Hernandez Wrestling Academy) by a 10-4 decision.

50: Devin O’Der (Titan Wrestling Academy) defeated Dancy (Mat Monsters) by an 8-6 decision.

50: Noah Pittman (Team Pittman Elite) pinned Dancy (Mat Monsters). Dancy placed third.

55-pound division: Gabe Smith (Mat Monsters) pinned Noah Carter (Hayesville).

55: Keller Guthrie (OBX Elite) pinned Smith (Mat Monsters).

55 consolation semifinals: Smith (Mat Monsters) defeated Wesley Fountain (Tar River Wrestling Club) by a 13-12 decision.

55 third place match: Smith (Mat Monsters) pinned Beattie Hendley (Watauga).

65-pound division: Bryce Peters (Mat Monsters) defeated Landon Wilson (LYW) by a 5-4 decision.

65: Andrew Thompson (ROCO Wrestling) pinned Jacob Brown (Mat Monsters).

65: Peters (Mat Monsters) pinned Alexander May (Via Veritas Vita Wrestling).

65: May (Via Veritas Vita Wrestling) pinned Brown (Mat Monsters).

65: Jeremyah Teurman (Warrior Athletics) defeated Peters (Mat Monsters) by a 6-2 decision.

65: Peters (Mat Monsters) defeated Kavan Wilson (Haywood Elite Wrestling Club) by a 1-0 decision.

65 third place match: Jaxon Williams (Panthers Wrestling Club) defeated Peters (Mat Monsters) by a 2-0 decision. Peters placed fourth.

70-pound division: Cooper Parlier (Alleghany Wrestling Club) pinned Aaron Peterson (Mat Monsters).

70: Turner Robb (Haywood Elite Wrestling Club) pinned Peterson (Ashe).

75-pound division: Kaleb Whiteley (Mat Monsters) pinned Christian Marr (Hayesville).

75: Luke Osborne (Mat Monsters) defeated Adam Cook (Hayesville) by a 6-2 decision.

75: Whiteley (Mat Monsters) pinned Timothey Rich (Haywood County).

75: Osborne (Mat Monsters) defeated Alexis Nuevo (Alleghany Wrestling Club) by a 15-0 technical fall.

75: Ryder Sullivan (Watauga) defeated Whiteley (Mat Monsters) by a 10-1 major decision.

75: Cook (Hayesville) defeated Whiteley (Mat Monsters) by a 7-0 decision.

75 championship: Osborne (Mat Monsters) defeated Sullivan (Watauga) by a 7-2 decision.

80-pound division: Burke Wilson (Morganton) pinned Chase Huffman (Mat Monsters)

80: Huffman (Mat Monsters) defeated Ethan McManus (North Wilkes) by an 8-6 decision. Huffman placed runner-up.

90-pound division: William Vannoy (Mat Monsters) pinned William Moore (Tar River Wrestling Club).

90: Ryan Mann (Tar River Wrestling Club) pinned Vannoy (Mat Monsters).

90: Vannoy (Mat Monsters) pinned Jack Harty (Core Wrestling).

90: Landon Pope (Rouge Combat Club) pinned Vannoy (Mat Monsters). Vannoy placed third.

95-pound division: Brodie Burgess (Mat Monsters) defeated Colten McFalls (Jackson County) by a 6-2 decision.

95: Brice Baker (Warrior Athletics) defeated Burgess (Mat Monsters) by a 4-1 decision.

95: Burgess (Mat Monsters) pinned Sean Barbabella (Hernandez Wrestling Academy). Burgess placed runner-up.

112-pound division: Logan Brown (Mat Monsters) pinned Ryder Strickland (Combat Wrestling Club).

112 championship: Brown (Mat Monsters) pinned Elijah Frizzell (Haywood Elite).

120-130 pound division (Best two out of three): Grayson Hoilman (Dogtown Wrestling) pinned Benjamin Bare (Mat Monsters) in round one and round two. Bare placed runner-up

Fifth-Sixth grade

70-pound division: Ryder Phipps (Mat Monsters) defeated Eric Puskarich (Jackson County) by a 6-2 decision.

70: Rion Montaperto (Darkhorse Wrestling) pinned Phipps (Mat Monsters).

70: Justin Travers (Pinning Pythons) pinned Phipps (Mat Monsters).

80-pound division: Ross Watts (Lenoir) pinned Lukus Spencer (Mat Monsters).

80: Benjamin Jordan (Dogtown Wrestling) pinned Nicholas Hall (Mat Monsters).

80: Maynard Cheek (Mat Monsters) pinned Joshua Nail (Combat Wrestling Club).

80: Jeremy Williams (Panthers Wrestling Club) pinned Blake Peters (Mat Monsters).

80: Jacob Farmer (Ministry on the Mat) pinned Cheek (Mat Monsters).

85-pound division: Pete Winterstein (Wolfpack Wrestling Club) defeated Luke Sheets (Mat Monsters) by a 7-2 decision.

85: Sheets (Mat Monsters) defeated Preston Phillips (Peak Wrestling) by a 5-3 decision.

85: Sheets (Mat Monsters) pinned Ty Beam (Top Dawg Wrestling Club).

85: Sheets (Mat Monsters) defeated Andrew Chwalik (Bahama) by a 7-0 decision.

85: Winterstein (Wolfpack Wrestling Club) defeated Sheets (Mat Monsters) by a 5-2 decision.

95-pound division: Austin Hart (Mat Monsters) defeated Russell Patrick (West Wilkes Wrestling Club) by a 9-0 major decision.

95: Hart (Mat Monsters) defeated Tristan Adams (Dogtown Wrestling Club) by a 7-5 decision.

95: Hart (Mat Monsters) defeated Carson Wince (Bulldog Elite Wrestling Club) by a 3-0 decision.

95 championship: Mason Avery (Top Dawg Wrestling Club) pinned Hart (Mat Monsters).

95 second place match: Roman Randolph (Greenville Wrestling Club) pinned Hart (Mat Monsters). Hart placed third.

105-pound division: Tre Wilfong (Core Wrestling) defeated Luke Peterson (Mat Monsters) by an 8-0 major decision.

105: Peterson (Mat Monsters) pinned Bryson Catullo (Wolfpack Wrestling Club).

105: Ricky Carr (Titan Takedown) defeated Peterson (Mat Monsters) by a 2-1 decision.

112-pound division: Savoy New (The Crew) defeated Ty Little (Mat Monsters) by a 2-0 decision.

112: Matthew Peterson (Mat Monsters) defeated Dylan Viers (NC Leadership Academy) by a 2-0 decision.

112: Brian Goldstein (Marvin Ridge) pinned Little (Mat Monsters).

112: Peterson (Mat Monsters) pinned Bailey Wilman (Wolfpack Wrestling Club).

112 championship: Peterson (Mat Monsters) defeated New (The Crew) by a 4-3 decision.

160-pound division: Bryant Blevins wins champion as the only wrestler in the division.

170+ pound division: Bryant Blevins (Mat Monsters) pinned Jonathan King (Top Dawg Wrestling Club).

170+: Blevins (Mat Monsters) pinned Joseph Gowan (Titan Takedown).

170+ championship: Blevins (Mat Monsters) pinned Holden Turner (Top Dawg Wrestling Club).

Ashe County Middle School Bulldog results

Seventh grade

85-pound division: Drew Roland (Ashe) pinned Wilson Sigmon (Arndt Middle School) in 33 seconds.

85: Ethan Shell (Dogtown Wrestling Club) pinned Roland (Ashe) in 1:10.

115-pound division: Jayden Dobeck (The Crew) defeated Andrew Peterson (Ashe) by a 12-2 major decision.

115: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Samuel Bartholomew (Marvin Ridge).

115: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Dane Maggard (NC Leadership Academy).

115: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Elijah Peal (Atlas Wrestling).

115 third place match: Collin Bailey (Combat Wrestling Club) defeated Peterson (Ashe) by a 4-0 decision.

122-pound division: Daniel Tobias (Hominy Valley) defeated Mason Carpenter (Ashe) by a 9-3 decision.

134-pound division: Rodrick Burkhart (Ashe) defeated Tyler Hilton (Hayesville) by a 7-3 decision.

134: Dalen Miller (Panthers Wrestling Club) defeated Ben Knotts (Ashe) by an 11-3 major decision.

134: Knotts (Ashe) pinned Hilton (Hayesville) in 52 seconds.

134: Jesse Barrier (Titan Takedown) pinned Burkhart (Ashe) in 46 seconds.

134: Rodney McManus (North Wilkes) defeated Knotts (Ashe) by a 3-2 decision.

134: Jadon Davis (Davie Rage) pinned Burkhart (Ashe) in 41 seconds.

Eighth grade

95-pound division: Corey Moser (Riverbend Middle School) pinned Hunter Brown (Ashe) in 30 seconds.

108-pound division: Ricky Reynolds (West Lincoln) pinned Justin Greene (Ashe) in 1:14.

108: Jake Cauble (Panthers Wrestling Club) defeated Branson Blevins (Ashe) by a 16-6 major decision.

122-pound division: Enrico Randolph (Greenville Wrestling Club) pinned Jackson Risk (Ashe) in 2:00.

122: Tyler Morgan (Strong and Courageous) pinned Joseph Mannan (Ashe) in 1:17.

140-pound division: Conner Medina (Haywood County) defeated Gabe Bare (Ashe) by an 8-6 decision.

140: Chance Ziemann (Smith Middle School) pinned Joe Blevins (Ashe) in 1:45.

147-pound division: Korbin Nevius (CW Stanford Middle School) defeated Keegan Witherspoon (Ashe) by a 2-0 sudden victory decision.

162-pound division: Ashton Hash (Ashe) defeated Alex Cowart (East Burke) by an 8-6 decision.

162: Tyshuan Taylor (Grover C. Fields) defeated Hash (Ashe) by a 4-3 decision.

162: Hash (Ashe) defeated Austin Robertson (West Lincoln) by a 6-5 decision.

162: Azariel Rollins (Madison Patriots) pinned Hash (Ashe) in 2:52.

172-pound division: Jacob Carroll (Riverbend Middle School) pinned Jackson Krider (Ashe) in 59 seconds.

172: Krider (Ashe) pinned Chandler Icard (Riverbend Middle School) in 2:00.

172: Jeremiaz Huinil (Yellow Jackets Wrestling) defeated Krider (Ashe) by an 8-2 decision.

184-pound division: Timothy Peterson (Ashe) pinned Christian Bonner (Grover C. Fields) in 15 seconds.

184: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Amari Jackson (Far West) in 1:00.

184: Peterson (Ashe) pinned Kevin Trujillo (Alleghany Wrestling Club) in 1:06.

184 championship: Peterson (Ashe) defeated Grayson Cannon (Independent) by a 10-3 decision.

197-pound division: Mason Luther (Ashe) defeated Makayla Melville (Titan Takedown) by a 1-0 decision.

197: Luther (Ashe) pinned David Ladet (Haywood Elite Wrestling Club) in 54 seconds.

197 semifinals: Stephen Mahle (Hendersonville) pinned Luther (Ashe) in 44 seconds.

197 consolation: Alex McLaughlin (Marvin Ridge) pinned Luther (Ashe) in 2:00.

222-pound division: Donovan Williams (Tucker Creek Mustangs) pinned Jaron Greer (Ashe) in 47 seconds.

222: Greer (Ashe) pinned Jacob Brown (West Lincoln) in 13 seconds.

222: Greer (Ashe) pinned William Herring (Grover C. Fields) in 23 seconds.

222: Greer (Ashe) pinned Trevor Musselwhite (Hendersonville) in 32 seconds.

222 runner-up match: Greer (Ashe) pinned Sam Christensen (Peak Wrestling) in 35 seconds.

252-pound division: Hunter McGaha (Peak Wrestling) pinned Keagan Church (Ashe) in 3:30.

252: Jaydon Treadway (Ashe) pinned Hunter Jones (Yancey Cougars) in 3:19.

252: Jones (Yancey Cougars) defeated Church (Ashe) by a 2-1 decision.

252: Treadway (Ashe) pinned Austin Rowell (Panthers Wrestling Club) in 2:18.

252 championship: Mason Spradling (Independent) defeated Treadway (Ashe) by a 6-3 decision.

252 second place match: Treadway (Ashe) defeated Cross Henderson (Warrior Wrestling) by forfeit.

The Mat Monsters have had a very successful season. Monsters will continue competing over the next few weeks at tournaments in Wilkesboro, Alleghany, and various locations.

The Mat Monsters would thank season sponsors Appalachian Utilities, Vannoy Construction, Ashe County Ford, Mastercraft, Scout Boats, Top Pro Pest Control, Mountain Advantage Landscaping, Brandon Vannoy and Brame Huie Pharmacy.

