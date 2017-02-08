Ashe splits final two regular season games

WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County wrapped up the regular season with a win at Elkin on Friday and a tough loss at home to rival Wilkes Central on Tuesday.

Huskies 54, Elkin 36

Senior Malachi Poe nailed four of six three-point attempts on the way to 18 points and Jarod Carlton’s impressive double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds helped Ashe finish the season sweep of the Buckin’ Elks.

Junior Grant Thompson scored 12 points with three rebounds and two steals. Noah Blevins scored four points, Caleb Key added three points and Caleb Harless rounded out the scoring with two points.

Wilkes Central 59, Huskies 48

Poe dropped in 17 points as the Huskies’ high scorer, but it was not enough to keep Ashe’s winning streak going as their three-game win streak was snapped by the Eagles on Tuesday night.

Key and Carlton both scored eight points apiece, Blevins scored six, Thompson had four, Alec Roland scored three and Harless scored two points.

Justin Parsons led the Eagles with 17 points, Skylar Brooks added 15, Levi Church chipped in 11 and Jasiah Ferguson scored nine.

Ashe honored the team’s three seniors prior to the game: Judd Price, Noah Blevins and Malachi Poe.

The Huskies will be on the road in the first round of the MVAC Tournament at North Wilkes on Friday.

Area scores

North Wilkes 72, West Wilkes 47 (Feb. 3)

Wilkes Central 61, Starmount 47 (Feb. 3)

Alleghany 54, East Wilkes 34 (Feb. 3)

Avery County 62, Mountain Heritage 54 (Feb. 3)

Patton 73, Watauga 59 (Feb. 3)

Freedom 60, Hibriten 53 (Feb. 3)

East Lincoln 64, West Caldwell 62 (Feb. 3)

Mount Airy 82, Elkin 56 (Feb. 6)

Avery County 56, Mitchell 53 (Feb. 6)

Alleghany 62, West Wilkes 51 (Feb. 7)

North Wilkes 60, Starmount 47 (Feb. 7)

East Wilkes 59, Elkin 42 (Feb. 7)

Hibriten 53, Patton 38 (Feb. 7)

Hickory 70, Watauga 48 (Feb. 7)

Lincolnton 76, West Caldwell 63 (Feb. 7)

Final MVAC standings

1. Alleghany: 20-2, 12-2

2. Wilkes Central: 15-8, 12-2

3. North Wilkes: 16-7, 11-3

4. Starmount: 8-15, 6-8

5. East Wilkes: 6-17, 5-9

6. Ashe County: 9-15, 5-9

7. West Wilkes: 7-17, 5-9

8. Elkin: 0-23, 0-14

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Noah Blevins scored six points in the loss to Wilkes Central. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Noah-Blevins-vs-Bunker-Hill-1.jpg Noah Blevins scored six points in the loss to Wilkes Central. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post Malachi Poe scored 18 at Elkin and 17 against Wilkes Central, keeping his string of hot shooting games going. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Malachi-Poe-vs-West-Caldwell-1.jpg Malachi Poe scored 18 at Elkin and 17 against Wilkes Central, keeping his string of hot shooting games going. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post