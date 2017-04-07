Ashe overpowers Alleghany, 9-0

SPARTA — The men’s tennis team scored back-to-back sweeps over Mountain Valley Athletic Conference opponents with a 9-0 win over Alleghany on Tuesday.

Previously, Ashe easily handled North Wilkes by the same 9-0 margin.

Against Alleghany, Ashe was challenged a bit more, needing a pair of tie-breaking wins in singles play to get victories.

“It was good to get this conference win. I am proud of our guys,” said Ashe County head coach Larry Dix.

The top seeded match started off with a first set victory for Alleghany’s Christian Dennis, 7-6. Ashe’s Jacob Key battled back to win the second set, 6-2, and won the third set tiebreaker by a 10-7 score to win the match.

Second seeded Simon Houck defeated Aaron Hernandez in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0.

In the third seeded match, Noah Gouge knocked off Colby Brooks, 6-0, 6-4.

Devin Rupard scored a 6-1, 6-2 victory against Shaqeel Lawson in the battle of fourth seeded players.

Fifth seeded Joseph Nguyen beat Garrett Wishon, 6-2, 7-6, and sixth seeded Corbin Coldiron made quick work of Jacob Poole, 6-0, 6-0.

All three doubles matches went in favor of the Huskies to cap off another quality effort from the team.

Key and Houck took down Dennis and Brooks, 8-1. Gouge and Rupard scored an 8-2 win over Hernandez and Lawson while Nguyen and Coldiron beat Wishon and Poole, 8-1.

Ashe County is 5-5 overall and 5-3 in the MVAC, good enough for third place and the top 2A record in the conference.

Alleghany fell to 1-8 overall and in conference.

MVAC standings

*As of April 7

1. Elkin: 9-0, 9-0

2. East Wilkes: 11-3, 9-1

3. Ashe County: 5-5, 5-3

4. Starmount: 6-6, 6-4

5. Wilkes Central: 4-5, 4-5

6. West Wilkes: 1-8, 1-6

7. Alleghany: 1-8, 1-8

8. North Wilkes: 0-8, 0-8

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Corbin Coldiron kept his opponent from winning a single game, scoring a 6-0, 6-0 win over Jacob Poole. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Corbin-Coldiron-vs-Alleghany.jpg Corbin Coldiron kept his opponent from winning a single game, scoring a 6-0, 6-0 win over Jacob Poole. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post Jacob Key needed a third set tie-breaker to defeat Christian Dennis. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Jacob-Key-vs-Alleghany.jpg Jacob Key needed a third set tie-breaker to defeat Christian Dennis. Nathan Ham | Jefferson Post