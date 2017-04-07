Ashe overpowers Alleghany, 9-0

SPARTA — The men’s tennis team scored back-to-back sweeps over Mountain Valley Athletic Conference opponents with a 9-0 win over Alleghany on Tuesday.
Previously, Ashe easily handled North Wilkes by the same 9-0 margin.
Against Alleghany, Ashe was challenged a bit more, needing a pair of tie-breaking wins in singles play to get victories.
“It was good to get this conference win. I am proud of our guys,” said Ashe County head coach Larry Dix.
The top seeded match started off with a first set victory for Alleghany’s Christian Dennis, 7-6. Ashe’s Jacob Key battled back to win the second set, 6-2, and won the third set tiebreaker by a 10-7 score to win the match.
Second seeded Simon Houck defeated Aaron Hernandez in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0.
In the third seeded match, Noah Gouge knocked off Colby Brooks, 6-0, 6-4.
Devin Rupard scored a 6-1, 6-2 victory against Shaqeel Lawson in the battle of fourth seeded players.
Fifth seeded Joseph Nguyen beat Garrett Wishon, 6-2, 7-6, and sixth seeded Corbin Coldiron made quick work of Jacob Poole, 6-0, 6-0.
All three doubles matches went in favor of the Huskies to cap off another quality effort from the team.
Key and Houck took down Dennis and Brooks, 8-1. Gouge and Rupard scored an 8-2 win over Hernandez and Lawson while Nguyen and Coldiron beat Wishon and Poole, 8-1.
Ashe County is 5-5 overall and 5-3 in the MVAC, good enough for third place and the top 2A record in the conference.
Alleghany fell to 1-8 overall and in conference.
MVAC standings
*As of April 7
1. Elkin: 9-0, 9-0
2. East Wilkes: 11-3, 9-1
3. Ashe County: 5-5, 5-3
4. Starmount: 6-6, 6-4
5. Wilkes Central: 4-5, 4-5
6. West Wilkes: 1-8, 1-6
7. Alleghany: 1-8, 1-8
8. North Wilkes: 0-8, 0-8
Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.