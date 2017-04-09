Golfers begin conference play

WILKESBORO — Conference play officially started for the men’s golf team on March 30 at Oakwoods Country Club.

Two nine-hole matches were played with Wilkes Central winning both of them.

In the first match, the Eagle shot a team score of 151, 11 shots ahead of second place Elkin. Alleghany was third with a score of 172, East Wilkes was fourth with a score of 177 and Starmount took fifth with a 182. West Wilkes (189) was sixth, Ashe (195) was seventh and North Wilkes (202) was eighth.

Central’s Chandler Metz had the top individual score with a 32.

Ashe’s best round belonged to Daniel Lipscomb with a 47. Caleb Scott finished with a 48, Ben Brooks shot a 49, Corey Carter finished with a 51 and Jack Hinson shot a 55.

The second match also went to the Eagles with a score of 156. Alleghany finished second, five shots back. Elkin shot a 171, good enough for third. Starmount took fourth with a score of 180, followed by East Wilkes in fifth with a 181, Ashe County in sixth with a 186, North Wilkes in seventh with a 192 and finally West Wilkes in eighth with a 198.

Starmount’s Chris Fillingame finished with the best score of the match, firing a 34.

The next conference match was April 4 at Silo Run Golf Course in Boonville. Wilkes Central kept its hot play going with another victory, this one a 15-shot win over second place Elkin. The Eagles ended up with a score of 141 to Elkin’s score of 156. Starmount was third with a 157, Starmount was fourth with a 166, East Wilkes placed fifth with a score of 179, North Wilkes was sixth with a 185 and Ashe finished in a tie for seventh with West Wilkes as both schools finished with totals of 192.

Metz an Alleghany’s Dylon Wooten finished in a tie for first place individually, shooting a 33.

Scott’s score of 44 was at the top of the board for the Huskies. Brooks finished with a 45, Hinson shot a 49, Jacob Schell finished with a 50, Carter shot a 53 and Lipscomb shot a 56.

Most recently, the Huskies and the rest of the MVAC teams took on the challenge of Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin on Thursday for a pair of nine-hole matches.

Central picked up two more wins, a seven-stroke win over Elkin in the first match and a 14-shot win over Alleghany in the second match.

Ashe County finished seventh in the first match and sixth in the second match. Individually, Elkin’s Harrison Hall had the top individual score in the first nine holes with a score of 37 and Wilkes Central’s Quentin Metz had the top score in the second nine-hole match with a 33.

Ben Brooks had Ashe’s top scores in both matches with a 45 and a 42.

In the front nine, Scott shot a 49, Schell finished with a 50, Lipscomb shot a 51, Carter finished with a 54 and Hinson shot a 56.

The back nine saw Carter shoot a 44, Scott shot a 46, Schell finished with a 49, Hinson shot a 50 and Lipscomb finished with a 53.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Photo courtesy | Lorrie Tomlinson – Caleb Scott gets his ball out of the sand at Oakwoods Country Club last week. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Caleb-Scott-at-Oakwoods.jpg Photo courtesy | Lorrie Tomlinson – Caleb Scott gets his ball out of the sand at Oakwoods Country Club last week.