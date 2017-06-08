Windish, Hudler make all-conference team

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Husky baseball team saw two of its top players receive all-conference recognition for their stellar play this season in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

Junior Tate Hudler and senior Turtle Windish represented the Huskies on the all-conference squad while seniors Pierce Cox and Gabe Elliott were honorable mention selections.

Windish led the Huskies with a sizzling .533 batting average and 15 RBI’s while he and Hudler tied for the team lead with 16 runs scored. Hudler finished the season with a .367 batting average.

On the mound, Windish led the Huskies with a 7-1 record and an ERA of just 1.12 runs. He also led the team in strikeouts with 61 in 50 innings pitched.

Cox was a hard-luck loser on several outtings this year where he pitched well enough to win but received a no-decision. Cox finished the season with an ERA of 4.74 with three saves out of the bullpen to go along with 33 strikeouts in 41 and a third innings.

Elliott turned in the third best batting average on the team this year with a .265 average. He knocked in six runs and scored nine times.

Wilkes Central took home the two top player awards. Skylar Brooks was named MVAC Player of the Year while teammate Tanner Waddell was named MVAC Pitcher of the Year. West Wilkes coach Drew Ward took home MVAC Coach of the Year honors.

MVAC All-Conference

Dalton Blankenship (West Wilkes)

Skylar Brooks (Wilkes Central)

Jackson Carter (Elkin)

Justus Dancy (North Wilkes)

Nathan Eller (West Wilkes)

Tate Hudler (Ashe)

Curtis Craft (Starmount)

Houston Koon (Wilkes Central)

Mattieu Martir-Tullock (Elkin)

Alex Ortiz (West Wilkes)

Logan Petty (West Wilkes)

Brett Pope (Alleghany)

Alex Pruitt (Alleghany)

Daniel Pruitt (North Wilkes)

Henry Stone (Starmount)

Grant Strader (Wilkes Central)

Patrick Usher (Starmount)

Bryce Vestal (East Wilkes)

Tanner Waddell (Wilkes Central)

Trent Walsh (West Wilkes)

Turtle Windish (Ashe)

Honorable mention

Ethan Adams (Wilkes Central)

Ethan Barnes (Starmount)

Jake Boyles (West Wilkes)

Hayden Brooks (Elkin)

Kobe Brown (North Wilkes)

Pierce Cox (Ashe)

Noah Dancy (West Wilkes)

Parker Edwards (East Wilkes0

Gabe Elliott (Ashe)

Andrew Elmore (East West)

Houston Hicks (Starmount)

Sam Ray (Alleghany)

Lucas Rife (Alleghany)

Justin Shepherd (North Wilkes)

Logan Whisnant (Wilkes Central)

Cory Wiles (Elkin)

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062

